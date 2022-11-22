LATTA — The Vanoss Lady Wolves did it again with defense.
Vanoss limited local rival Latta to just six first-half points on the way to a convincing 43-16 win over the host Lady Panthers Friday night.
Vanoss improved to 5-0 on the year, while Latta slipped to 1-2. Both local squads are now off for the holidays.
Latta missed all eight of its field goal attempts in the first quarter and finished the first half shooting 2-of-22 from the field. After the Lady Wolves had jumped out to a 14-2 lead, Latta’s Brooklyn Ryan hit a jumper for her team’s first field goal of the game at the 4:10 mark of the second period.
“We’re a lot different type of team than we’ve had in the past. But the girls know that and they’re doing all the little things that it takes for us to win games. Hopefully, we’ll keep buying into that,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
The Vanoss lead grew to 30-9 late in the third period before the visitors ended the game on a 13-4 volley.
VHS senior Trinity Belcher provided a big spark off the bench for her club. She finished with a team-best 11 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers and also converted on a tough three-point play.
Madi Faust had an all-around good performance for the Lady Wolves. She finished with 10 points, a game-high nine rebounds and three steals. Ellis sisters Avery and Livi both added eight points apiece. Avery added five rebounds and Livi had three blocked shots.
Latta sophomore Savannah Senkel, who had attempted just one field goal during the Lady Panthers’ first two games of the season, scored five points on 2-of-3 shooting. Kelbey Parnacher, Latta’s freshman leading scorer, was limited to four points.
“Their size bothered us and we didn’t match their physicality. We will be undersized a lot this year and we have to be the tougher team ever night to be successful,” said Latta head coach Clay Plunk. “We missed a lot of good looks early and credit to them. They defended us well and didn’t give up second-chance points.
———o———
By The Numbers
Friday, Nov. 18
GIRLS
At Latta
Vanoss 43, Latta 16
VANOSS 12 8 10 13 — 43
LATTA 2 4 6 3 — 16
VANOSS: Trinity Belcher 4-5, 1-1, 11; Madi Faust 4-7, 2-3, 10; Avery Ellis 3-5, 2-7, 8; Livi Ellis 3-4, 2-2, 8; Caidence Cross 2-2, 0-0, 4; Jacee Underwood 0-4, 2-4, 2. Totals: 16-27, 9-17, 43.
LATTA: Savannah Senkel 2-3, 1-2, 5; Kelbey Parnacher 1-6, 1-2, 4; Kailey Rudd 2-3, 0-0, 4; Brooklyn Ryan 1-6, 1-2, 3. Totals: 6-29, 3-6, 16.
Turnovers: Vanoss 11, Latta 11.
Steals: Vanoss 8 (Faust 3); Latta 2 (Ryan 2).
Rebounds: Vanoss 25 (Faust 9, A. Ellis 5); Latta 19 (Senkel 4).
3-point goals: Vanoss 2-9 (Belcher 2-3); Latta 1-13 (Parnacher 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
