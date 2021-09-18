VANOSS — It was only fitting the Vanoss seniors Maddi Dansby and Brinn Brassfield were the heroes for the Lady Wolves on Senior Night.
Dansby drove in the game-winning runs on a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning and Brassfield kept Tupelo in check from the pitcher’s circle in the Lady Wolves’ 3-2 win over local foe Tupelo at home Thursday night.
Coach Jacob Grace’s squad, No. 17 in Class A, improved to 23-9 on the season, while Tupelo — No. 12 in Class B — evened its record to 10-10.
Tupelo scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and led 2-1 heading into the seventh inning.
Maggie Stone led off the Vanoss seventh with a bunt single and Trinity Belcher reached on an error. After a strikeout, the Lady Wolves loaded the bases on a fielder’s choice. Tupelo catcher Kylee Watson snagged a popup in foul territory for out No. 2 before Dansby delivered the walk-off hit.
Brassfield and Tupelo ace Ava Sliger were locked into a classic pitcher’s duel all night. Brassfield struck out 11, walked three and allowed one earned run in six innings. Sliger was tough in defeat. She struck out 10, walked one and allowed just one earned run in 6.2 innings.
Dansby led a seven-hit VHS offense, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jacee Underwood, Eryn Khoury, Brassfield, Stone, and Belcher had the other Vanoss hits.
Tupelo also ended up with seven hits. Sliger finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Jaycee Stringer went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Raylee Jones also had two hits and drove in a run, while Carli Cox went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
Rock Creek turns back Allen
BOKCHITO — The Allen Lady Mustang beat host Rock Creek everywhere but the scoreboard in their Thursday night matchup.
Allen piled up nine hits — including five for extra bases — and limited the host Lady Mustangs to just three but ended up on the short end of a 5-2 decision.
Rock Creek improved to 8-8 on the year, while coach Kevin Slabaugh’s bunch dropped to 8-13.
Allen led 1-0 early before Rock Creek scored four unanswered runs to take a 4-1 lead.
The Lady Mustangs got with 4-1 with a run in the top of the sixth but couldn’t complete the rally.
Macyee Davis led the Allen offense, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and an RBI-. Maebery Wallace finished 2-for-4, while Alexis Slabaugh went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Brooklyn Sanders and Ava Laden also slapped doubles for Allen.
Allen is back in action at 5:30 p.m. Monday, hosting local opponent Konawa.
Stonewall shuts out Maud
MAUD — Freshman hurler Talise Parnell tossed a one-hit, shutout and the Stonewall Lady Longhorns mauled Maud 11-0 on the road Thursday evening.
Coach Shanna Davidson’s team, ranked No. 16 in Class A, improved to 16-8 this fall, while Maud fell to 9-9.
Parnell struck out five, didn’t walk a batter and allowed only one hit — a single by Aubry Williams to lead off the fourth inning — in the four-inning run-rule.
Stonewall hit the ball up and down the lineup, finished with 14 total hits. All nine SHS players in the starting lineup had at least one hit.
The SHS barrage was led by Jakobi Worcester and Parnell. Worcester finished 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored, while Parnell went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Leadoff hitter Lilly Wyche finished 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, while Faith Ross ended up 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Aaliyah Reeves went 1-fo-r2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Brittney Littlefield and Kaylee Ford each finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Kayden Alford and Tatam Brady had the other SHS hits.
Stonewall travels to Byng at 1 p.m. today for a Cancer Awareness contest with the host Lady Pirates.
