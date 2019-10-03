Vanoss senior signs with Freed-Hardeman

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Freed-Hardeman University men’s basketball team opened its 2020 recruiting class on Monday with the signing of Vanoss senior Ryan “RD” Dennis.
Dennis is a 6-foot-1-inch shooting guard, and he averaged 10 points and eight assists for the Wolves during a solid junior campaign.
“Freed Hardeman is a great, Christian environment, and I could see myself growing as a person and a player,” Dennis said. “Coach (Drew) Stutts and Coach (Jake) Mitchell really made me feel welcome and actually wanted me to be here, and that’s why I chose Freed.
“Next fall, I am excited to play college basketball, meet new teammates and compete. I feel I can contribute by bringing effort, fast offense and shooting to the team.”
Stutts praised Dennis for his competitiveness.
“We are excited about adding RD to our program. He is a great young man who is excited about being a part of the FHU family,” Stutts said. “On the court, RD loves to compete and is a very active defensive player. Off the floor, RD will be a great representative for FHU and for our basketball program.”
Dennis is the son of Bruce and Sheri Dennis.
“I’m glad to see RD’s work in the offseason has given him the opportunity to play basketball at the next level,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
The Freed-Hardeman Lions were 7-23 last year and 10-20 in the 2017-18 season.
The Ada News’ sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
