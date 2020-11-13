Vanoss senior standout Emily Wilson decided to stay close to home.
Wilson signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at East Central University Wednesday inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
East Central head coach Matthew Cole was excited for Wilson to join his Tiger family. Cole and his coaching staff have kept a close eye on Wilson throughout her prep career.
Wilson played high school basketball for Byng during her freshman and sophomore seasons.
“We’ve followed Emily’s career for quite some time and knew that she could contribute to our program quickly,” Cole told The Ada News Thursday afternoon.
As a junior, Wilson averaged 14.7 points per game and shot 48.8 percent from the field. She hit 58 3-pointers for the Lady Wolves while shooting 37.9% from long range. Wilson also grabbed four rebounds per game and averaged 2.2. assists.
“The stats tell you that she can really shoot the ball, but what you don’t see on the stat sheet is how coachable she is, and the amount of effort she gives,” Cole said. “When we look for players to match the profile of how we like to play and the character of our team, Emily stands out. The tendencies of our offense lend themselves to shooters — particularly beyond the arc — and when Emily gets down our movement, she’ll have opportunities to make plays, and for a motion team, that’s ideal.”
Cole also said he’s like what he’s seen from Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt and his girls basketball program.
“Emily is a quality student with great character and having played for an established program at Vanoss will have her ready for the demands of college basketball,” Cole said.
Hurt said he’s excited for Wilson to continue her basketball career inside the Kerr Activities Center.
“It was a big day for Emily and her family and a big day for the Vanoss basketball program,” Hurt said. “Emily will be a great fit in ECU’s program. She’s a great kid that can really shoot the ball. I look forward to seeing her progress as a player and a person at the next level and look forward to watching her play in an ECU uniform.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.