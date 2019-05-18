The Vanoss High school boys basketball team had its back against the wall after being upset by No. 17 Northeast Academy in a Class 2A Regional championship game.
Head coach Jonathon Hurt knew the Wolves would have three giant hurdles to climb to get to the state tournament, no matter who they faced in a tough 2A Area Tournament 153 miles away in Weatherford.
However, senior Sando Hill — the 2019 Ada News All-Area Boys Player of the Year — went into beast mode.
Hill led the second-ranked Wolves to victories over unranked Hobart and No. 10 Carnegie, and they earned a measure of revenge by knocking off Northeast in a rematch for the area consolation crown.
“He took his game to another level. It was a big-time showing for him,” said Hurt, who was named the 2019 Ada News All-Area Boys Coach of the Year. “In my opinion, we beat three Top 10 teams in Class 2A.”
Here’s exactly how it all went down for Hill:
• In a wild 95-87 win over Hobart, Hill turned in arguably the best game of his career. He finished with 40 points, five rebounds, three steals and five assists. He was also 21-of-24 from the free-throw line.
“Hobart was probably the most talented team we faced in Class 2A. They were extremely good, and we played our A-plus game,” Hurt said.
• Hill had 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in the Wolves’ methodical 45-39 win over Carnegie. He went 13-of-14 from the stripe.
“That was a team that had Hennessey beat all night long (in a 45-39 loss). And Hennesey ended up being state runner-up,” Hurt said.
• In a 69-56 win over Northeast, Hill netted 31 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals. He hit 11-of-13 free throws.
“Then we had to go beat Northeast Academy, who had just handed us one of our worst losses of the season,” Hurt said.
Hill’s three-day run ended with an average of 30.7 points and eight rebounds per game.
“That three days is probably the most grueling three days I’ve had a coach. Every single team we beat was good enough to win a 2A state championship,” Hurt reiterated.
No. 6 Hennessey defeated Vanoss 69-60 in the first round of the state tournament. It was still a historic run by the Wolves, who hadn’t been to the Big Dance since 1998. Hill ended with 21 points and five rebounds in that state contest.
Hurt said the grind of the area tournament took its toll on the Wolves the following week.
“I think winning those three games in a row took a lot out of us and affected our mentality,” he said.
“We kind of had a little bit of a letdown ... we lost a little bit of our edge,” Hurd continued. “It’s hard to ask a kid to go three and a half hours away from home for three days in a row and play three huge games and not get a little bit relaxed the next week.”
Hill also became only the second player from the VHS boys basketball program to be selected as an All-Stater. He averaged 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals per game. Vanoss registered an impressive 26-5 record for the year. Hurt was named the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year.
As a freshman, it was easy to see Hill had skills.
“Sando has come a very long way since he was a freshman. He’s always been talented but over the last two years, things have changed for him as far as attitude, leadership, work ethic and just being more coachable. That’s really put him over the top,” Hurt said.
“He’s a crazy athlete. The kid can dunk the ball any way he wants to,” he said. “He shoots (the ball) a lot better than people think. When he gets in transition and starts going downhill, at our level he’s pretty much unstoppable.”
The entire landscape of Vanoss basketball has changed since Hurt arrived seven seasons ago.
“When I started this program, I loaded up the bus and we took six kids to team camp at Earlsboro. And I remember at one point I was borrowing kids from their JV team to finish games because the first day, two of those kids left the program,” Hurt recalled. “We go from having not enough kids to play in our team camp ... to running in the top 10 in the state over the last four or five years. And we started in Class A. To think we’re doing that in a classification higher than what we were is something I couldn’t have imagined.”
If Hurt needed confirmation of just how good his team could be on a given night, he got in in the season-opener against Class A No. 1 Ft Cobb-Broxton in a game played at Purcell High School.
The Wolves handed the perennial basketball powerhouse a jaw-dropping 64-36 loss.
“We throttled them by 30 and at that point, I knew we were going to be a lot better than I ever thought we would,” Hurt said. “I don’t know that they’ve been beaten by more than 15 or 20 points in the last 10 years on the run they’ve had. Coach (Scott) Hines told me afterward that it was one of the worst losses he’s ever had in coaching.”
