TUPELO — The Vanoss Lady Wolves are plenty talented on any given night. But when they get hot from beyond the 3-point arc, look out.
Vanoss hit a combined 13 3-pointers and shot past host Tupelo 93-14 Monday night.
Vanoss, ranked No. 2 in Class A, improved to 4-0 with the win, while the Lady Tigers start their season at 0-1.
In the boys contest, Vanoss rolled past Tupelo 69-43.
GIRLS
Vanoss 93, Tupelo 14
Alexus Belcher and sister Trinity Belcher sank three 3-point shots apiece. Alexus finished with a game-high 20 points, while Trinity scored all nine of her points from long distance.
Emily Wilson hit a pair of triples and scored 15 points, while Lizzy Simpson worked the paint for 10 points. Emrie Ellis scored nine points and sister Avery Ellis was right behind with eight.
Madi Faust followed with seven points for the Lady Wolves.
Maci Gaylor led Tupelo with four points.
Vanoss grabbed a 33-4 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 59-10 by halftime.
BOYS
Vanoss 69, Tupelo 43
Carter Perry sank four 3-point shots and scored a game-high 26 points to pace the VHS offense.
Brayden Cannon registered 11 points for the visitors, while Dillon Deatherage also hit double figures with 10 points.
Tupelo got a team-best 12 points from Cody Airington, while Harley Davidson drilled two third-quarter treys for his six points.
The Wolves led 21-9 after the first period and increased their lead to 26-15 by halftime.
Vanoss is set to host Stratford on Friday night, while Tupelo hosted Calvin Tuesday night and welcomes old rival Stonewall to town on Saturday.
