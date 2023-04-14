VANOSS — The Vanoss Lady Wolves used two big innings to KO Konawa 14-2 at home Tuesday night.
Coach Jacob Grace’s squad, ranked No. 15 in Class 3A, improved to 17-12 on the year, while Konawa dropped to 4-8.
Vanoss is now off until hosting Varnum at 4 p.m. on Monday. Konawa hosts Wayne at 4:30 p.m. today and invites Wynnewood to town at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Vanoss scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning to erase an early 1-0 deficit. After Konawa got within 7-2 with a run in the top of the third, the Lady Wolves ended the game via the run rule with a seven-spot in the bottom of the third. The game ended with a walk-off, RBI double by Madi Faust.
Vanoss piled up 13 total hits, including seven that went for extra bases.
Leading the way were Katrina Dupree, Jacee Underwood, Eryn Khoury and Trinity Belcher, who all had two hits each.
Dupree finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Underwood went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored; Khoury went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored; and Belcher ended up 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Maggie Stone went 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Wolves and Caidence Cross finished 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Abby Brimm paced a seven-hit Konawa offense, going 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored.
Class 5A No. 3 Tecumseh pulls away from Byng
BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates kept pace with Class 5A No. 3 Tecumeh for the first three innings but the Lady Savages pulled away over the final three innings en route to a 20-6 victory.
Coach Markus Carr’s club fell to 6-11, while Tecumseh left town at 20-7.
The Lady Pirates competed in the Allen Festival on Thursday and are set to host Roff at 4:30 p.m. today.
Tecumseh led 7-5 after three innings but outscored Byng 13-1 over the final three frames, including an eight-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning.
Byng finished with 13 hits in the contest, including a 3-for-4 effort by McKenzie Alford who also scored two runs from the top of the BHS batting order.
Paige Ridgeway, Joelee Williams Torri Gustin and Chloe Gaines added two hits apiece for the Lady Pirates. Ridgeway went 2-for-4 with a run scored; Williams finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Gaines went 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Gustin ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Aubrey Pope finished 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI for the home team.
Taylor Gage led a potent 23-hit Tecumseh offense, going 4-for-5 with two triples, four RBIs and three runs scored. Katelyn Fleming finished 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three runs scored, while Serenity Jacoway went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and scored four times.
Katie Overstreet also had three hits, including a double and two runs scored and Kylei Daniels finished 3-for-3 with a double. Steeli Mitchell hit a two-run homer in a pinch-hit appearance for the Lady Savages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.