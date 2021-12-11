CALVIN — It’s probably not the best idea to spot the Vanoss boys a 14-0 lead to start the game. Just ask the Calvin Bulldogs.
The Wolves, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, scored the first 14 points of their semifinal contest against host Calvin, stretched their lead to 23-3 before turning back the Bulldogs 67-55 Thursday night in a Pontotoc Conference Tournament semifinal contest.
Vanoss stayed unbeaten at 8-0 and will meet Class B No. 1 Roff at 7:45 p.m. tonight in the boys championship game. The Tigers roughed up Allen 66-25 in another semifinal contest.
Coach Keith Florie’s Calvin club fell to 5-5 on the season and will battle Allen at 4:15 p.m. today in the third-place game.
BOYS
Vanoss 67, Calvin 55
After the cold start, the Bulldogs refused to go down quietly in their own gym. After Nevon Bump drained a 3-pointer from the corner off a pass from Kobe Harrison, Calvin had cut its deficit to 62-55 with just under a minute to play.
However, Vanoss hit just enough free throws to stop the CHS comeback there.
Logan Hulbetta hit a 3-pointer at the 2:44 mark of the first period to put Vanoss ahead 14-0. Later in the period, Brayden Cannon converted an old-fashioned three-point play to boost the VHS lead to 20-1 with 1:06 left.
Through that point, Calvin was 0-for-7 from the field with five turnovers.
Casey Avery scored on a drive to the basket for the hosts to finally break the ice but Vanoss carried a 20-3 lead into the second period.
From there, it was the competitive contest many folks thought it would be. Both teams scored 17 points in the second quarter and Vanoss led 37-20 at halftime.
Calvin edged Vanoss 14-13 in the third period before starting the fourth quarter on a 21-12 run to make it close in the end.
Vanoss finished a cool 13-of-27 (48%) at the free-throw line, while Calvin made 10-of-15 (66.7%) free shots.
Cannon led all scorers with 21 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Hulbetta followed with 19 points, while Carter Perry added 18, but scored just four points after halftime.
Harrison led the Calvin attack with 14 points. Jacobie Lacey followed with 12 points in the balanced CHS offense, while Jaiden Guffey and Avery followed with 11 points apiece.
Roff 66, Allen 25
Don’t look now, but the Roff Tigers might have finally found their groove.
Coach Larry Johnston’s club, now 7-0, had been averaging around 53 points per game coming into the big showdown with conference rival Allen. But the Tigers sank eight 3-pointers in the first half and led 42-17 by halftime.
“We made a bunch of threes. We really felt like coming into this year we’d shoot it really good and we’ve shot it really bad up to this point,” Johnston admitted.
“We’re probably not going to make eight in a half a lot, but we feel like we can make four or five in a half. We have four or five guys that can shoot it,” he continued. “Our guys know they can shoot and they’ve been taking good shots. They just haven’t been falling. It was so good for them to finally see some fruits of their labor.”
Five different Roff players buried 3-pointers during the Tigers’ hot first half. Easton Riddle, Drew Shepphard and Kagan Huneycutt each hit a pair of trifectas, while Cade Baldridge and Brand Wilson also sank a 3-point shot.
Roff raced to leads of 18-6 and used an 18-6 run during the second quarter and watched its lead balloon to 40-12 after one of Sheppard’s 3-point bullets.
That Roff stretch featured a rare eight-point possession. While Baldridge was sinking a 3-pointer, Allen head coach Greg Mills was accessed a technical foul. Baldridge then hit the two technical free throws and the Tigers closed out the possession with a 3-pointer from Huneycutt.
Five different players scored at least eight points in the Tigers’ balanced offense.
Baldridge led the way with 11 points, while Brighton Gregory followed with 10. Huneycutt, Riddle and Dylan Reed all contributed eight points.
Sophomore Garrett Nix led the Allen offense with 12 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. No other AHS player scored more than four points.
