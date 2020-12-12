Vanoss pulls far away from Southeast

LATTA — It was 2-2. Then, before Oklahoma City Southeast knew what hit them, the Vanoss Lady Wolves led 64-2 on the way to an 87-14 victory in a first-round contest Thursday at the Latta Panther Classic.
Vanoss, ranked No. 1 in Class A, improved to 7-0 on the year, while Southeast fell to 0-2.
The Lady Wolves, a late addition to the tournament field after Kiowa dropped out, led 36-2 after one quarter and 65-2 by halftime.
Emrie Ellis paced the VHS offense with 23 points, while Madi Faust added 18 in the post. Lizzy Simpson recorded 16 points and Avery Ellis also reached double figures with 12.
The Lady Wolves played Comanche in Friday’s semifinals. A win would put them in today’s 5 p.m. championship game opposite host Latta.
