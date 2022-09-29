Vanoss pulls away from Lady Whippets

VANOSS — The Vanoss Lady Wolves scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning and vanquished Varnum 16-4 in a Tuesday road game.
Coach Jacob Grace’s squad will enter regional tournament play with a 23-9 record, while the Lady Whippets dropped to 14-15.
Vanoss travels to Cyril today and will face the host Lady Pirates at noon in the first round of a Class A Regional Tournament. Hollis and Wister will square off at 2 p.m. in another first-round contest.
Senior Madi Faust was cooking at the plate for Vanoss Tuesday night. She finished 3-for-5 with two triples, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored to lead a 10-hit VHS attack.
Trinity Belcher went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Maggie Stone finished 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and four runs scored.
Katrina Dupree went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jaycee Underwood ended up 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored.
Varnum’s pitcher had trouble finding the zone, issuing a total of 12 walks in the game.
Underwood and Riley Reed split time in the circle for Vanoss. Underwood struck out three, walked one and didn’t allow an earned run in three innings. Reed pitched five solid innings with six strikeouts and one walk while allowing just one earned run.
The teams combined for eight errors – five by Varnum and three by Vanoss.
