Vanoss player named MVP of All-Star game

MUSTANG — Vanoss seventh-grader Avery Ellis was named the Most Valuable Player of the 7th/8th-grade girls Fan-Fave Super 16 All-Star game, held Feb. 9 at Mustang High School.
Ellis finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and three assists in the game.
“Avery delivered an All-Star caliber performance during the Super 16 Fan Fave game,” said Silas Welch, coach of Ellis’ travel ball team, the Ada-based Future Elite 2024. “She works extremely hard and is very coachable. It is great to see her reap some rewards of her hard work.”
Ellis didn’t make the tryouts for the regular Super 16 All-Star teams, but she received enough votes to make the Fan Fave All-Star squad.
Santon Jones, a co-founder of the Super 16 event, said she was All-Star worthy.
“She didn’t make it to the camp, but she did get voted into the Fan Fave game. This young lady should have been an All-Star,” Jones said. “Coaches, take note of this young lady. She is going to bring a lot to the table.”
