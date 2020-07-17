VANOSS — Vanoss shooters Collin Rindal and Austin Palmer — the shotgun kind, not the basketball kind — were looking to end their high school careers with a bang.
Both students had qualified for the Oklahoma Scholastic Shooting Sports Program state shoot for two consecutive years and unless someone took away their shotgun shells, they were shoe-ins to make it three state trips last spring.
The OKSSSP is a trap-based shotgun program, for seventh-12th grades, that is focused on providing a fun, safe environment for participating in shooting sports and reconnecting kids with the joy of being outdoors, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
But COVID-19 reared its ugly head just before Rindal and Palmer were supposed to compete at the NW Regional OSSSP trap shoot on March 26. That event, another regional and the state shoot were all canceled due to the pandemic. The state is divided into four regionals and shooters from those events qualify for the state meet.
“They would have surely made the state competition for a third year in a row,” Vanoss shooting coach Ron Akers told The Ada News.
The Wolves attended only one shooting competition last spring — at Connors State College — and Rindal won the high overall individual title against some of the top high school competitors in the state. He posted a perfect 50/50 score with a combined 25 trap and 25 skeet total.
“I called the Connors coach and asked her if this is the first perfect 50/50 score ever recorded at the Connors shoot. She replied that it is as far as she knows,” Akers said. “She does not have all the records from back before she was the coach, only some of the records. But it is the only perfect score that she is aware of through the years.”
Akers said most of the shooting season was wiped out by the pandemic.
“Most all of our season was canceled along with regionals and state. The Paoli Invitational to be held in Ada was also canceled,” he said.
Vanoss usually attends two shooting meets in the fall and four in the spring. The Connors State meet was the lone spring event the Wolves were able to attend, and even that competition was postponed and had to be rescheduled.
Rindal and Palmer are not done shooting, not by a long shot. Both Vanoss graduates have signed letters-of-intent to join the shooting sports team at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.
This fall, EOSC will field its first-ever shooting team and both Vanoss students are excited to be a part of the new program.
“Eastern Oklahoma State College is starting a new shooting program in 2020. I believe Collin and Austin wanted to be part of building this team from scratch to a prominent program,” Akers said. “They both have the drive to do just that.”
Rindal and Palmer turned down scholarship offers from shooting programs in Nebraska, Texas, Arkansas and a few other Oklahoma schools.
EOSC has signed a dozen or so high school shooters to join its inaugural shooting team.
“For years, the shooting sports industry has continued to gain popularity in youth,” said Larriann Livingston, dean of the Eastern Agriculture Division. “Across Oklahoma, numerous FFA chapters have started programs and actively compete each year. We’re starting this program to provide another avenue for students to attend college while continuing to participate in shooting sports. Building this program also allows another recruiting opportunity for us as a college.”
As the program grows, Livingston said she anticipates bringing in 15 to 20 freshmen each year.
Rindal and Palmer are thrilled to be along for the ride.
