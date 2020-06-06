Emrie Ellis has made a name for herself in basketball circles all across Oklahoma after three strong prep seasons with the Vanoss Lady Wolves.
Now, the nation is taking notice.
Ellis was listed as the No. 49 player in the nation according to the ASGR Basketball recruiting rankings released late last month. Ellis has committed to play college basketball at the University of Arkansas when her time at Vanoss is done.
“It’s pretty cool to see a kid from such a small school be recognized as one of the top girls across the nation,” said Vanoss girls basketball coach Jonathon Hurt.
Hurt and Ellis had the Lady Wolves at the top of the Class 2A mountain this season before their dreams of hoisting up a gold ball were shattered when the state tournament was canceled amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.
However, after the national ranking by Ellis, the Lady Wolves compiling a 26-2 record on a schedule littered with land mines and becoming the odds-on favorites to win a state title, the VHS junior and her coach received one more postseason accolade. Ellis is the 2020 Ada News All-Area Girls Player of the Year and Hurt has been named the 2020 Ada News All-Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
“I thought every night we stepped on the floor she was the best player on the floor,” Hurt said of his 6-2 playmaker. “Emrie’s strongest assets are making everyone around her better and being a great teammate.”
Ellis averaged 17 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game and finished with 81 blocked shots, 111 assists and 82 steals.
“Last year she played hurt a lot and people were kind of criticizing her. I think this year she was out to prove everybody wrong and show how good she really was,” Hurt said.
It certainly not all about numbers when you look at what Ellis brings to the table. Her intangibles are also off the charts.
“She can literally do a little bit of everything on the floor. She’s a good rebounder, she has a knack for blocking shots, she’s a great passer — probably the best passer I’ve ever coached,” Hurt said.”She has a great feel for the game whether she has the ball in her hands 15 feet away or on the block or playing off the ball. She just has a knack of being productive in a lot of different ways.”
One also has to consider that Ellis’ 2019-20 numbers came during about two-and-a-half quarters of action per game. Most nights, reserves took over for the Lady Wolves shortly after halftime.
“If I played her the minutes a lot of people get, she would probably average a triple-double,” Hurt said.
In what would turn out to be her final prep game of the year — a gut-wrenching 73-65 overtime win over Dale in a Class 2A Area Tournament championship game inside of a packed Cougar Activity Center — Ellis scored just two points. However, Hurt said she has a huge impact on that victory.
She also contributed 18 rebounds, 10 blocked shots, four steals and four assists in the win.
“There was a possession in that game I’ll never forget that kind of tells me who Emrie is. It’s a two-point game and we had blown an eight-point lead with about a minute and a half left,” Hurt recalled.
“They stripped the ball from her ... and their two best players are on a 2-on-1 fast break. She manages to chase them down, block two shots and get an offensive rebound and hit an outlet pass to help us get it back down the floor,” he said. “That kind of saved the game. It’s plays like that she makes that don’t show up in a boxscore.”
Ellis received high praise from Dale coach Eric Smith following that game.
“As soon as the game was over the Dale coach said Emrie didn’t play really well but she was still the most dominant player on the floor,” Hurt said.
The 2019-20 Season
The Lady Wolves had their share of obstacles to overcome this season. Multiple injuries — including a season-ending wrist injury to starter Rileigh Rush. Adding a great player, Byng move-in Emily Wilson, to an already stacked lineup. The bullseye of the team’s lofty ranking on their collective backs.
But they persevered and had themselves in position to battle for the Class 2A State championship.
“It’s kind of crazy because even without Rileigh I felt like we were the most healthy we’d been all year long at the end. We had kids playing with pretty significant injuries all year. They just wanted to play and wanted to be out on the floor,” Hurt said.
“I never really worried about adding a new kid to the mix,” he continued. “With the personality we have on our team, all those kids really care about is winning. They’re all very unselfish and that’s what makes them really special.”
Hurt still gets a sick feeling in the pit of his stomach when he thinks about the state tournaments being canceled and having to tell his players they wouldn’t get the chance to compete for a championship.
“It will probably sting for a long time. That hurts knowing that if we played our kind of basketball we were going to be state champions. I just felt like they were on a mission.
Everyone has their opinions but deep down, most everyone knows we were the best team in Class 2A,” he said. “We showed that throughout the year. You can look at the coaches voting and I think everyone would agree with me for the most part.”
A few detractors like to bring up the Lady Wolves’ strength of schedule. But Hurt’s not hearing it.
“People like to talk about our schedule or who we play. We played 15 ranked teams and some of the best teams in the state in any class in some of the tournaments we were in,” he said.
There’s some bad news for Vanoss opponents next season. Everybody is back. They’ll be hungrier than ever for a title. And Hurt will add some talented freshman to his already elite team.
“Right now I’m trying to figure out how to put 12 to 13 kids on the floor every game and play them the minutes they deserve to be playing. We’re going to be really deep and it will be the most talented team I’ve had since I’ve been there,” Hurt said. “I don’t think we’ll just be one of the best teams in our class, I think people will have the opportunity to watch one of the best teams in the state of Oklahoma at little ol’ Vanoss.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.