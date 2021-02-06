VANOSS — Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt said after much thought, he and his school administrators thought it was better to be safe than sorry.
Vanoss announced earlier this week via social media that it was canceling the final three games remaining on its regular-season schedule and focus on the playoffs. Vanoss was originally scheduled to play at Okemah Thursday, battle Kingston at Roff today and host Dale next Tuesday.
“That all has to do with trying to keep our kids healthy for the playoffs,” Hurt told The Ada News. “I was a little concerned about those other teams losing games, but one of them shut down and the other two said they definitely understand and would do the same thing if it was them.”
This year, if a team faces a quarantine in the postseason that group is done. There will be no makeup contests. So if Vanoss were to play a team right before the playoffs and that opponent ended up testing positive for COVID-19 later, it would knock the Wolves right out of the playoffs.
The Vanoss girls team knows all too well about the coronavirus getting in the way of a possible run to a state title. Last March, Vanoss was one of the favorites — if not THE favorite — to bring home the gold. But the state tournaments were called off on the day first-round games were to be played at sites all across the Oklahoma City metro area.
This year, the Lady Wolves are ranked No. 1 in Class A heading into district tournament play next week. Vanoss is set to play in a district title game on Feb. 13.
“Not everybody has a No. 1 girls team that they’re worried about trying to go win a state championship,” Hurt said.
The Lady Wolves’ last game was a 66-34 win at Kiowa on Jan. 29. When they take the court for districts, the Vanos girls will have been idle for 14 days.
Hurt said he’s not concerned about the long layoff.
“We have 12 to 13 girls in the gym that can go compete against each other every day and that’s just like playing another Top 10 team in Class A. So for them, it doesn’t really change things,” he said.
Hurt said the extra practice might also work in the Vanoss boys team’s favor.
“For the boys, we’re going to do what we’ve done all year long. We are who we are so we’re just going to try to fine-tune some things,” Hurt explained. “We haven’t had a lot of practice time anyway with kids being quarantined and things like that, so right now practice time is probably more valuable than playing games anyway.”
Girls Playoffs
The Vanoss girls will face the Wetumka-Weleetka survivor for a Class A district crown on Saturday, Feb. 13 inside the Vanoss Activity Center. With a win, Vanoss would match up with the Porum-Keota winner in regional tournament play.
A showdown with 10th-ranked Ripley would likely be on tap for a Feb. 20 regional championship game at Regent Prep High School.
No. 6 Garber is the team to beat in the other side of the Class A Area II bracket.
“I think our girls got a pretty good draw. We’d have to play a Top 10 team in the regional finals (Ripley) who is well-coached by Doug Scott,” he said. “If we play like we’re capable of and we’re really the No. 1 team in the state, none of that should matter.”
The Class A Area Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25-27 at Cleveland High School.
Boys Playoffs
Like the girls, the eighth-ranked Vanoss Wolves would face the Weleeka-Wetumka winner in a district championship game at home on Feb. 13.
From there, the boys’ trek through the playoffs gets much trickier.
Vanoss would meet Riverfield Country Day School in the first round of regionals. Some onlookers might think that’s a walk in the park. They would be wrong according to Hurt.
“The boys got a tough draw. If we win districts, we’d play a team that’s 12-2 in the first round of regionals and they’re plenty good enough to beat us. They have some good kids.
They’re just young and a lot of people don’t know anything about them,” Hurt said.
Riverfield Country Day School is a private school near Muskogee. Their two losses could have easily been wins. They dropped a 71-70 decision to Class 3A Sperry on Jan. 7 and lost to host Glencoe 60-58 in the title game of the Glencoe Tournament.
“They didn’t do us any favors with that draw, but that’s nothing new,” Hurt said. “We’re probably a toss-up which is really frustrating. You shouldn’t be playing a toss-up game if you’re ranked in the Top 8.”
Awaiting in a regional title game would probably be No. 13 Regent Prep on its own home court. Hurt said the Rams should probably be ranked a bit higher.
“If we win that, we’ll go play Regent Prep at Regent. Regent’s probably a Top 5 or 6 team in the state,” he said.
Fourth-ranked Garber is the top team on the other side of the Class A Area II bracket.
