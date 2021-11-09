VANOSS — The Vanoss High School basketball teams got off to impressive starts with a sweep of Stonewall Friday night inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
The Lady Wolves got things started on “Pink Night” with a 69-35 win over Stonewall and the Wolves followed by defeating the Longhorns 62-31.
It was the season-opener for both teams, while Stonewall’s ballclubs each start off at 0-2 on the year.
Vanoss hosts Tupelo tonight, while Stonewall is at home against Stuart.
GIRLS
Vanoss 69, Stonewall 35
Vanoss took control early, racing out to first-half leads of 20-5 and 38-13.
Senior Alexus Belcher got off to a hot start for head coach Jon Hurt’s squad, pouring in a game-high 26 points. She hit six 3-point baskets and had scored 14 points by halftime.
Maddi Dansby, the only other senior on the squad, scored 15 points and sank a trio of 3-pointers. Sophomore Avery Ellis also hit double figures with 10 points, while Trinity Belcher contributed nine points on three 3-point baskets. Vanoss finished with a total of 14 3-pointers.
Freshman Jakobi Worcester paced the Stonewall offense with 13 points, while Talise Powell — another SHS freshman, added eight points.
BOYS
Vanoss 62, Stonewall 31
The game was tight after the first quarter — Vanoss led 10-6 — but the Wolves began to pull away after doubling up Stonewall 20-10 in the second period to grab a 30-16 halftime lead.
The Wolves outscored Stonewall 32-15 over the final two frames to pull away.
Junior Brayden Cannon paved the way for the Wolves with a game-best 21 points, including four 3-point baskets, while Carter Perry sank a trio of triples on the way to 13 points.
Joseph Gifford, a 6-5 VHS post player, added 11 points for the home team.
Stonewall’s leading scorer was freshman Mika Matt with 11 points, while sophomore Ashton Bierce just missed double figures with eight.
