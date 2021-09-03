NEW LIMA — Maggie Stone hit a pair of triples to help the Vanoss Lady Wolves knock off Paden 7-2 Thursday afternoon in the first round of the New Lima Tournament.
Coach Jacob Grace’s squad, ranked No. 18 in Class A, improved to 14-6 while Paden dropped to 2-7.
The Lady Wolves erased a 1-0 deficit with a five-run volley in the bottom of the third inning to take control.
Stone led a 10-hit VHS offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Erin Khoury finished 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, while Brinn Brassfield went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Maddi Dansby went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Trinity Belcher ended up 1-for-2 and scored a run.
Jacee Underwood picked up the win in the circle. She struck out five, walked none and allowed just six hits and two earned runs in a game that went just four innings due to the time limit.
Lucy Cannon led the Lady Pirates, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and a run scored. Timber Nutt also went 2-for-2 and score a run, while Maddy Bradford finished 1-for-2 with an RBI. Miah Case doubled and drove in a run for Paden.
Stonewall scores two late runs in victory
RATTAN — The Stonewall High School softball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and edge host Rattan 5-3 on the road Tuesday evening.
The Lady Longhorns, ranked No. 17 in Class A, improved to 12-4 on the year, while Rattan No. 20 Rattan slipped to 8-5.
Coach Shanna Davidson’s team is now off until traveling to Kiowa on Sept. 7.
Lilly Wyche got Stonewall’s seventh inning started with a leadoff single and went to second on a groundout by Faith Ross. Talisa Parnell followed with an RBI double that snapped a 3-3 tie and put the visitors ahead 4-3. Parnell later scored on an error to give the Lady Longhorns an insurance run.
Stonewall finished with nine hits in the contest led by leadoff hitter Wyche, who finished 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Ross went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, while Brittney Littlefield finished 2-for-4 with a walk.
Parnell turned in a strong pitching performance for Stonewall. She struck out 10, walked none and allowed just three hits and no earned runs in seven innings. She struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve the victory.
The Lady Longhorns had to overcome five errors.
The Lady Rams’ three hits came from Jaylei Gorden, Chloe James and Jaylie Williams. Williams suffered the pitching loss. She struck out three, walked three and allowed three earned runs in a complete-game outing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.