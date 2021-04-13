VANOSS — The Vanoss High School softball team strung together four straight victories to advance to the finals of their own slow-pitch tournament and were tied 2-2 in Friday’s night’s championship game before rain washed the remainder of the contest away.
The Lady Wolves have now won six of their past seven games to improve to 9-7 on the year after a rough 3-6 start to the season.
“The kids won four games against some solid teams,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “We had a lot of kids step up at different times. It was a good day of slow pitch for this group. The best part is they are pretty young so the future is bright.”
The championship contest ended after Eryn Khoury singled to lead off the top of the second inning.
The Lady Wolves made their way to the finals with a 17-14 win over Varnum, a 16-4 win over Stonewall, a 13-3 win over Asher and a 22-16 win over Wayne.
There were many highlights for Vanoss during the marathon day, but sophomore Riley Reed stole the show. She blasted six home runs — including a two-run shot for the only VHS runs against Tushka in the title game — during her red-hot day at the plate.
Reed finished 11-of-13 with her six homers (including a pair of grand slams in the win over Stonewall), 19 RBIs and 11 runs scored. She added a double for good measure.
Vanoss 17, Varnum 14
Vanoss scored five runs in the top of the seventh and then had to hold on in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.
Maddie Dansby led a vaunted 21-hit VHS barrage, going 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Maggie Stone, Hailee Brown, Brinn Brassfield and Jaycee Underwood all had three hits apiece for the home team.
Stone finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Brown went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored, Bassfield finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored and Underwood ended up 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Riley Reed finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Vanoss 16, Stonewall 4
Riley Reed finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two grand slams, nine RBIs and three runs scored in the Vanoss victory.
Abbi Snow went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Hailee Brown finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and four runs scored.
Vanoss 13, Asher 3
Abbi Snow again went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Madi Faust finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Hailee Brown went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and a run scored, while Brinn Brassfield clubbed a pair of doubles and scored twice.
Eryn Khoury finished 2-for-2 and scored a run, while Riley Reed 1-for-2 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored
Vanoss 22, Wayne 16
Vanoss trailed 16-15 after three innings but outscored the Lady Bulldogs 7-0 over the final three frames to secure the victory.
Maggie Stone finished 4-for-6 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the VHS batting order.
Riley Reed finished 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, three walks and three runs scored and Hailee Brown went 3-for-6 with two runs scored. Abbi Snow finished 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Madi Faust went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Katrina Dupree also had three hits and scored twice in a lethal 27-hit Vanoss attack. Eryn Khoury went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the home team.
Vanoss traveled to Allen on Monday and heads to Elmore City today.
