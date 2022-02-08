VANOSS — It looked the Vanoss Lady Wolves had put the game away after building a 13-point lead late in the third quarter.
They officially put it away with an incredible stretch late in the fourth period.
Vanoss scored 19 straight points and turned a fierce battle into a blowout in a 75-56 win over Silo Saturday evening as part of the four-game Vanoss Festival.
The Lady Wolves, ranked No. 5 in Class A, 18-2 on the season, while Class 2A No. 8 Silo dropped to 14-7.
The surging VHS club has won 14 of its last 15 games heading into tonight’s road showdown with Class 2A No. 5 Dale.
“Any time you beat a Top 10 team in Class 2A, it’s a really good win — especially given the fact we’ve missed a lot of practice. We’ve been shut down by COVID and then the weather,” said head coach Jonathon Hurt. “You’re talking about a team that lost five starters last year, but they just keep competing and finding ways to win.”
After Avery Ellis got free for a bucket in the paint with 2:52 left in the third quarter, Vanoss led 51-38.
However, the Lady Rebels answered by scoring 13 straight points of their own and after two free throws by star Tiani Ellison to open the fourth quarter, the game was deadlocked at 51-51.
Alaria Bell hit a jumper off an assist from Ellison to get Silo within 56-55 with just over five minutes left in the game. However, the visitors wouldn’t score again until an Ellison free shot with 36.7 seconds left.
The impressive 19-0 VHS flurry was started by back-to-back 3-point buckets by senior Maddi Dansby — her only baskets from long range in the game.
After a steal and layup by Alexus Belcher, freshman Caidence Cross nailed a 3-pointer and scored on a putback to make it 69-55 with just over two minutes left.
The pivotal VHS run was capped by a pair of baskets by post player Madi Faust sandwiched around a jumper from Dansby on an inbounds play.
Belcher erupted for a game-high 28 points for the Lady Wolves. She did most of her damage in the first half, scoring 21 points through the first two periods to help Vanoss build a 40-34 halftime lead. Belcher finished 7-of-14 from 3-point territory and also had six rebounds and three steals.
“We have a lot of kids that can do different things and Alexus Belcher can score a lot of points really fast. She’s one of the best scorers in our class and she’s a really good player,” Hurt said. “And our other girls do a great job of getting her the basketball.”
Faust, the 5-10 Vanoss post player, also had an outstanding game for the Wolves. She did her best Emrie Ellis impersonation — the former VHS standout who now plays for the University of Arkansas and was there to watch the action — by finishing with 21 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and six blocked shots.
Dansby was next with 12 points, while Cross contributed eight points, five rebounds and four of 16 Vanoss steals.
Ellison led Silo with 21 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Bell followed with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Dale shuts down Roff
The Roff Lady Tigers are probably still wondering what the name of that runaway locomotive they ran into to start the Vanoss Festival Saturday afternoon.
It was the Class 2A No. 3 Dale Lady Pirates.
Dale started the game on a 23-0 run and coasted to a 40-10 victory over the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Pirates improved to 17-4 on the season, while Roff dipped to 10-12.
Cold-shooting Roff was 0-of-15 from the field until Abby Salter scored on a nice drive to the basket at the 3:19 mark of the second quarter
Sophomore Shelby Ensey scored on a put-back for Roff just before halftime to make it 23-4.
Chloe Eldred scored the first bucket of the third period to get Roff within 23-6. Hailey Perry scored on a fast break to trim the DHS lead to 26-8.
Payton Owens hit a free throw for her only point of the contest at the 3:53 mark of the third frame that made it 28-9.
The final Roff point came on a free shot with 51 seconds remaining.
Two Dale players — Brook Rutland and Faith Wright — scored 10 points apiece to lead a DHS offense that saw 10 different players reach the scoring column. Mackenzie Gill scored four points and also had five rebounds and five of 14 Dale steals.
Roff missed six free throws and finished 0-of-18 from 3-point range.
The Lady Tigers host Springer today on Senior Night inside the Roff Gymnasium. Roff has three seniors — Maddie Adair, Owens and Perry.
