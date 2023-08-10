VANOSS — The Byng Lady Pirates scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning but couldn’t cross the plate again in a 4-2 loss to host Vanoss Tuesday night.
Byng dropped to 1-1 on the young fall season, while the Lady Wolves — who dropped an 8-2 decision to Maysville to open their season — is also now 1-1.
The Lady Pirates are back in action at 5 p.m. today at Sulphur while Vanoss battles host Roff (4 p.m.) and Stuart (5:30 p.m.) today at the Roff Festival.
Vanoss 4, Byng 2
McKenzie Alford led off the game with a walk for Byng and promptly stole second. Alford moved to third on a groundout by Chloe Gaines and after Piper Presley walked, she raced home on a sacrifice fly by Alona Cooper-Rochovitz.
Brayleigh Stephens singled to left field and then both Byng runners (Stephens and pinch runner Carlee Collins) pulled off a double steal. Collins raced home on a wild pitch to put the visitors on top 2-0.
Vanoss loaded the bases on back-to-back singles from Caidence Cross and Erin Khoury and Katrina Dupree reached on an error. RJ King then grounded into a fielder’s choice to second base and both Cross and Khoury scored on the play to knot the score at 2-2.
Vanoss scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the third. Cross ripped a triple to lead off the inning and scored on an RBI groundout by Khoury that put the home team on top 3-2.
Coach Jacob Grace’s squad picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning when King doubled and later scored on a run-scoring base hit from Jaxie Newby.
The Lady Pirates managed just three total hits, including a two-out double by Hannah Wort in the top of the fourth inning. Alford finished 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.
Vanoss collected eight hits including two apiece from Cross, King and Newby.
Savannah Delozier earned the pitching win, surviving seven walks. She struck out five and allowed two earned runs in six innings of work. King pitched a scoreless seventh inning to pick up a save.
Wort pitched well in defeat for the Lady Pirates. She struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in six innings.
Latta dumps Davis, 15-1
DAVIS — The Latta Lady Panthers produced 16 total hits and ran away from host Davis 15-1 in a Tuesday night road game.
Latta improved to 2-0 on the year while the Lady Wolves start at 0-2.
Latta 15, Davis 1
Senior Jaycie Prine led the LHS onslaught, going 3-for-4. Junior Savannah Senkel finished 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Laraby Jennings went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored, while Kate Williams continued her hot start to the season with a 2-for-3 effort that included an RBI and two runs scored.
Kymber Davis and Audrey Forshay also had two hits each. Davis drove in four runs and scored twice, while Forshay clubbed a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice.
Freshman Rylee Jones ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for the visitors.
Shelby Courtney led Davis, going 2-for-2 with a run scored. No other DHS player managed a hit off Latta hurler Talise Parnell. She struck out three, walked just one and didn’t allow an earned run in four innings.
Courtney was the losing pitcher for Davis.
