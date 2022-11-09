STONEWALL — The Vanoss Lady Wolves had to grind out their season-opening game against Pontotoc Conference foe Stonewall Friday night inside the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium.
Coach Jonathon Hurts’ club jumped out to a 12-6 after the first quarter before things tightened up over the final three frames in the Lady Wolves’ 38-34 victory.
Vanoss starts off its 2022-23 campaign at 1-0, while the Lady Longhorns dropped to 1-1.
The Lady Wolves were at Tupelo on Tuesday, while Stonewall traveled to Stuart on Tuesday.
Vanoss still led 20-14 at halftime before Stonewall closed the gap to 28-24 heading to the fourth period.
Nothing was settled in the fourth quarter as both teams managed 10 points each.
Madi Faust led the Vanoss offense with 11 points. She scored eight in the second half. Next for Vanoss was Caidence Cross with seven points. She hit a 3-pointer and scored five points in the first half.
Stonewall countered with the 1-2 punch of Jakobi Worcester and Faith Ross. Worcester scored a game-high 15 points while Ross reached double digits with 10. Ross scored six points in the fourth period.
Vanoss is scheduled to host New Lima Friday night, while Stonewall is at local rival Tupelo Friday night.
Perry starts season
on hot note for Vanoss
STONEWALL — Carter Perry drained six 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 30 points to help the Vanoss Wolves claw past Stonewall 59-41 Friday night inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
It was the season-opener for the VHS club, while Stonewall dropped to 1-1.
The Longhorns took control early with leads of 16-8 after one quarter and 40-17 by halftime, thanks to a 24-9 surge in the second period.
Ashton Bierce led the SHS offense with 23 points. Taegus Pogue and Mika Matt added seven points each for the Longhorns.
Vanoss is scheduled to host New Lima Friday night, while Stonewall is at local rival Tupelo Friday night.
Wildcats use big second
quarter to stop Tupelo
TUPELO — Earlsboro used a key 18-8 run in the second quarter and turned back host Tupelo 48-36 last Friday.
Tupelo is now 1-1 on the year.
Earlsboro led just 12-11 after the first quarter but the pivotal second-quarter surge made it 30-19 at the intermission. Earlsboro only outscored Tupelo 18-16 over the final two frames.
Dalton O’Dell was the only Tupelo player to reach double figures with 10 points, while Cody Airington was right behind with nine points.
Quintin Lene hit a pair of 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 21 points for the Wildcats. Danney Billingsley followed with 14 points for the visitors.
Tupelo girls can’t
quite catch Earlsboro
EARLSBORO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers couldn’t overcome a two-point second quarter in a 49-41 road loss to Earlsboro Friday night.
The Tupelo girls fell to 1-1 on the young season.
The Lady Wildcats led 16-11 after the first quarter but Tupelo managed just two points in the second frame and trailed 25-13 at halftime.
The Lady Tigers stayed close in the second half but couldn’t get over the hump.
“I thought our girls fought really hard, especially in the second half after being down 12 at halftime,” said THS head coach Dustin Romines.
“Kylee (Watson) played a great second half to help us cut into the lead and keep us in the game. Despite losing, it was good for our younger girls to experience being in a close game late,” he said.
Watson exploded for a game-best 24 points — including a pair of 3-pointers — and Isabella Neal followed with the other 17.
Mariana Siquerios led Earlsboro with 20 points, while Tahnya Kennedy followed with 13. Sierra Streater also hit double figures with 11 points in the balanced EHS attack.
