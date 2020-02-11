ROFF — The Vanoss Lady Wolves were runnin’ and gunnin’ against Class B No. 4 Whitesboro Saturday afternoon in the first game of the Roff Festival.
Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, Vanoss sharpshooter Emily Wilson was also hot from 3-point range.
That combination allowed Vanoss to bury Whitesboro 58-24 before a nice crowd inside the Roff Gymnasium.
The Lady Wolves, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, improved to 20-2 on the year heading into tonight’s showdown at No. 5 Dale. Whitesboro, ranked No. 4 in Class B, fell to 16-7.
Wilson sank four 3-pointers and scored on a fast-break in a first quarter which saw Vanoss roll to a 22-4 lead to start the game.
In the second quarter, she sank a baseline jumper and 3-pointer No. 5 and forced Whitesboro head coach Vaughn Blankenship to call a time out at the 5:16 mark. At that point, Wilson was 7-of-8 from the field with 19 points. However, she didn’t score the rest of the game. In fact, she attempted only two more shots, and one was a desperation 3-pointer at the end of the first half.
Vanoss was on top 37-7 at halftime.
Whitesboro was limited to 3-of-27 (11.1%) shooting in the first half with 11 turnovers.
Vanoss outscored the Lady Bulldogs 21-17 in the second half, but Whitesboro owned a 12-6 advantage in the third period.
Emrie Ellis also scored 19 points and also had 11 rebounds and six blocked shots. Abbi Snow and Lizzy Simpson added seven points each. Simpson also had nine steals and five rebounds.
Ashley Johnson scored seven points to lead the way for Whitesboro.
Young Vanoss boys lineup loses late lead
For three quarters, the Vanoss boys basketball team that was missing its top two scorers and had three freshmen in the starting lineup had gotten the best of Class B No. 6 Whitesboro in building a 37-31 lead.
However, the Wolves struggled in the fourth period, hitting just one field goal and committing 10 of their 24 turnovers, and that allowed Whitesboro to rally for a tense 44-42 victory.
The Bulldogs improved to 20-2 on the year, while Vanoss — No. 7 in Class 2A — slipped to 18-4.
The Wolves were without injured senior starters Tucker Bucher and Cade Paulin. And they nearly won with freshmen Dylan Deatherage, Brayden Cannon and Carter Perry playing huge minutes.
Whitesboro finally tied that game after Donny Baugh hit one of two free throws at the 3:28 mark of the fourth quarter that knotted the score at 40-40.
The Bulldogs went ahead after Rhett Hunter scored on a drive to the basket, but Ryan Dennis hit two free throws for Vanoss with 2:25 remaining that tied the game at 42-42.
Whitesboro’s Anthony Rogers hit what turned out to be the game-winning free throw following a technical foul on VHS head coach Jonathon Hurt with 28.6 seconds left in the game. Hurt received the technical after he believed a Whitesboro player had walked on his way to the basket, but no violation was called.
Cannon came up with a steal to give the Wolves a chance to take the lead, hut Baugh forced a jump ball and the arrow favored Whitesboro with 7.8 ticks left.
Baugh hit the second of two free throws with 6.2 showing for the final point of the game.
Perry led all scorers with 21 points for Vanoss and also had six rebounds and a pair of steals. Cannon was next with seven points and six more rebounds. Vazquez added six points and eight boards.
Ward paced the Bulldogs with 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Thompson scored 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the floor before fouling out for Whitesboro.
Vanoss is on the road tonight to face Class 2A No. 3 Dale.
