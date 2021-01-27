CASHION — Dale’s Elaine Witt missed a runner in the lane as time expired and the Vanoss Lady Wolves hung on for a heart-pounding 49-48 win over the Lady Pirates Saturday in the finals of the 2021 Cashion County Line Tournament.
The Lady Wolves, ranked No. 1 in Class A, have now won 30 straight games dating back to before COVID-19 reared its ugly head and stayed a perfect 19-0 this season. Dale, No. 1 in Class 2A, is now 13-2.
In a boys consolation contest, Vanoss outlasted Oklahoma Christian School 66-54. The Wolves, No. 8 in Class 2A, improved to 13-5 and the Class 3A Saints dropped to 5-8.
Both Vanoss teams are at Kiowa Friday night.
GIRLS
Championship
Vanoss 49, Dale 48
Vanoss standout Emrie Ellis left the door open for Dale by uncharacteristically missing the front end of a one-and-one opportunity with around six seconds to play. Witt raced down the floor and put up her floater that just missed, giving Vanoss fans a huge sigh of relief.
“I knew it would be a tough one. We have much respect for the Dale program — great coaches and great players,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “I’m proud of our kids for fighting and finding a way to get it done.”
Vanoss led 17-10 after the first quarter but Dale flipped the script in the second period. The Lady Pirates used a 16-7 run to grab a 26-24 lead at halftime.
Both teams scored 13 points each in the third quarter before Vanoss used a 12-9 edge in the fourth to swipe the win.
Ellis led all scorers with 21 points for Vanoss, while Emily Wilson reached double figures with 10. Lizzy Simpson was next with eight points, while Abbi Snow contributed seven to the VHS offense.
Danyn Lang led the Dale offense with 15 points, while Witt chimed in with 10. Emilia Idleman followed with eight points for the Lady Pirates and Brooklyn Rutland added six points.
BOYS
Consolation Bracket
Vanoss 66, OCS 54
The Wolves, who suffered lopsided losses to Clinton (59-25) and Perry (57-30) earlier in the tournament, looked to be in trouble again against Oklahoma Christian School.
The Saints led 11-7 after the first quarter and used a 26-17 run in the second to carry a 37-24 lead into halftime.
Vanoss responded with an 18-6 volley in the third period to get within one, 43-42, heading into the final frame. The Wolves then outscored OCS 24-11 to finish the game and complete a gusty comeback effort.
“We were down 15 at one point in the second half and found a way to come back and get another quality win. We need to find that consistency,” Hurt said.
Dillon Deatherage exploded for a game-high 33 points for Vanoss, while fellow sophomore Carter Perry poured in 20 points.
Luke Melton led the OCS charge with 17 points, while Karsten Levings just missed double figures with nine points. Jonathan McKee followed with seven points for the Saints.
