APACHE – Lizzy Simpson continues to operate in beast mode for the Vanoss High School girls basketball team.
Simpson poured in a game-high 26 points Saturday as the fourth-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves hammered Mangum 66-26 for a Class 2A regional championship at the Warrior Event Center in Apache.
Vanoss improved to 24-4 on the year and will meet No. 8 Fairview (22-4) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a Class 2A Area Tournament championship game at Southwestern University in Weatherford. The winner of that contest will advance to the state tournament.
“The girls are sharing the basketball and making shots, and that makes us really good,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “We will have to defend better if we want to beat the elite 2A teams.”
Vanoss raced out to a 23-10 advantage through one quarter and went on a 13-8 run in the second in creating a 36-18 halftime cushion.
Third and fourth quarters of 16-4 and 14-4 made it an even bigger rout.
Laramie Doffin sank three 3-point shots and finished with 13 points for the Lady Wolves. Alexis Belcher and Rileigh Rush ended up with nine and eight points, respectively. Rush nailed a pair of 3-point shots, while Simpson and Belcher canned one apiece.
Vanoss also converted 10-of-15 free shots, while Mangum was only 7-of-18.
No. 3 Elgin
surges past Byng
BETHEL – The third-ranked Elgin Lady Owls placed five players in double figures, led by Paige Pendley’s game-high 20 points, in a 76-50 victory over the Byng Lady Pirates Saturday night for a Class 4A Regional crown.
Kailah Ballou (16), Izzy Cummings (13), Cassandra Colong (10) and Gabby Cummings (10) rounded out the double-digit scoring for Elgin, which improved to 24-2 on the season.
Trenity Miller topped Byng with 13 points, as she also drained three treys. Britney Brooks-Teel followed with eight points, while Emily Wilson, with one 3-point bucket, and Kennedy Large tacked on seven each.
The Lady Owls held a 17-8 advantage after one quarter and went on a 17-11 run in the second in building a 34-19 halftime cushion. It was 56-39 through three quarters before Elgin closed the game with a 20-11 fourth period.
Byng falls into the consolation bracket and will meet No. 17 Plainview in a Class 4A Area Tournament elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Midwest City High School.
12th-ranked Eagles turn back Stratford
BOONE – The Stratford Lady Bulldogs saw their basketball season come to an end Friday after dropping a 38-32 decision to No. 12 Sayre in a Class 2A regional elimination game.
Stratford, which ended the season at 19-6, did manage to knock down 9-of-11 free throws and received nine points each from Jaedyn Getman and Abbi Phelps. Phelps drained two treys, and Getman connected for one. Katy Tice, who nailed one 3-point shot, followed with six points in a losing effort.
Sayre, which improved to 23-4, doubled up Stratford with a 12-6 first quarter and then went on to a 22-14 halftime advantage, It was 32-21 through three quarters in favor of Sayre. Stratford closed the gap with an 11-8 run in the fourth.
Kelby Wilson scored 18 points to pace the Eagles, while Karly Easter added eight.
