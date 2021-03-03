Vanoss girls thaw out in second half

OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 1 Vanoss didn't shoot the part during the first half of their Class A State Tournament matchup with unranked Thomas Wednesday night at the "Big House" in Oklahoma City.
The cold-shooting Lady Wolves led just 25-17 at halftime but heated up in the second half of a 55-30 victory.
The Lady Wolves ran their unbeaten record to 25-0 on the year while the Lady Terriers finished up at 16-9. The victory set up a semifinal matchup with the Vici-Crowder winner at 2 p.m. Friday.
Vanoss finished 8-of-30 (26.7%) from the field and 2-of-16 (12.5% from 3-point territory over the first two quarters.
"I thought we played extremely well, we just didn't make shots in the first half. These girls are really good shooters. Hopefully, that's the last time that happens," Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt said following the game. "I told the kids at halftime to keep playing and keep doing the things you're doing. Your defense is great, you just have to start making shots."
And boy they did.
The Lady Wolves outscored Thomas Faye-Custer 21-8 in the third quarter. Emrie Ellis, who couldn't get much breathing room in the paint with Thomas defenders collapsing in on her most of the night, went a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range. Ellis hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in an 11-3 run in the third quarter that allowed Vanoss to stretch its lead to 40-23. That surge was capped by a 3-pointer from Rileigh Rush, her only one of the contest.
Ellis finished with 13 points and four blocked shots for the Lady Wolves.
Vanoss would end up outscoring the Lady Terriers 30-13 over the final two quarters. They shot 11-of-17 (64.7%) in the second half after the icy start.
Lizzy Simpson also scored 13 points for Vanoss and had five rebounds and five steals. Emily Wilson just missed double digits with nine points. She finished a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line had four steals.
Sophomore Berkley Wright led the Lady Terriers with nine points and Katelyn Jones followed with eight. Jerneigh Roberts scored seven points off the bench for Thomas.
Vanoss committed an uncharacteristic 17 turnovers but helped force 27 for Thomas Fay-Custer.
———o———
By The Numbers
CLASS A STATE
First Round
At State Fair Arena
Vanoss 55, Thomas 30
THOMAS 6 11 8 5 — 30
VANOSS 9 16 21 9 — 55
THOMAS: Berkley Wright 3-6, 2-4, 9; Katelyn Jones 3-6, 1-1, 8; Jerneigh Roberts 2-5, 3-4, 7; Kyla Megli 1-3, 0-0, 2; Sydney Hampton 1-3, 0-0, 2; Shaylee Maddox 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 11-27, 6-11, 30.
VANOSS: Emrie Ellis 5-10, 0-0, 13; Lizzy Simpson 5-7, 3-6, 13; Emily Wilson 1-8, 6-6, 9; Abbi Snow 2-2, 1-2, 6; Rileigh Rush 2-7, 1-2, 6; Alexus Belcher 2-5, 0-0, 4; Madi Faust 1-2, 0-2, 2; Riley Reed 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 19-47, 11-18, 55.
Turnovers: Thomas 27, Vanoss 17.
Steals: Thomas 5, Vanoss 14 (Simpson 5, Wilson 4).
Rebounds: Thomas 21 (Megli 5); Vanoss 31 (Simpson 4, Wilson 4).
3-point goals: Thomas 2-8 (Jones 1-4, Wright 1-2); Vanoss 6-21 (Ellis 3-3, Rush 1-6, Wilson 1-5).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.