CALVIN — For the second time in eight days, the Vanoss Lady Wolves got the best of shorthanded Stratford. Saturday night, it was during the championship game of the 2021 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
Vanoss led from start to finish and coasted past Stratford 66-32. Vanoss, ranked No. 4 in Class A, improved to 8-1 on the year. Stratford (No. 15 in Class 2A) was still missing injured All-State candidate Jaedyn Getman and fell to 3-2.
“What a night. Our girls graduated five starters last year and have been waiting on their turn to play in these big games. That may not seem like a big deal, but these days a lot of kids don’t want to wait their turn. They just check it in. I’m proud of them,” Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt said via social media.
In other action Saturday, the Allen Lady Mustangs brought home the third-place trophy with a 41-32 in over Roff. Allen improved to 5-1 on the season, while Roff — No. 16 in Class B — slipped to 4-4.
In the consolation title contest, Stonewall knocked off Calvin 42-36. The Lady Longhorns crept above the .500 mark, improving to 6-5, while the Lady Bulldogs fell to 4-7.
Championship
Vanoss 66, Stratford 32
The Lady Wolves got off to a quick start, soaring to leads of 18-9 and 37-16. Vanoss carried a 58-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Madi Faust controlled the paint for Vanoss and led a balanced offensive attack with 14 points. Alexus Belcher followed with 12 points, and freshman Caidence Cross also hit double figures with 10.
Maddi Dansby added eight points for the VHS club.
Vanoss sank 10 3-point shots in the contest and got two apiece from Alexus Belcher, Cross, Trinity Belcher, Dansby and Jacee Underwood.
Stratford was paced by Kourtney Willingham with eight points, while both Grace Wright and Lundyn Anderson contributed seven points apiece.
Stratford is at Allen tonight, while Vanoss meets Milburn at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Coleman Christmas Classic.
3rd Place
Allen 41, Roff 32
Allen outscored Roff in every quarter en route to the victory. Allen led 14-9 at halftime after limiting the Lady Tigers to just two points (Allen scored just five) in the second period. The Lady Mustangs outscored Roff 27-23 in the second half.
Brooklyn Sanders paced the Allen offense with 12 points, while Maggie Yarbrough followed with eight.
Roff got 12 points from Abby Salter, who sank a pair of 3-pointers. Briana Bess was next for Roff with six points.
Consolation
Stonewall 42, Calvin 36
Stonewall led 12-11 after the first quarter and 18-15 by halftime. A 9-6 run in the third period gave the Lady Longhorns a 27-21 lead. Both teams scored 15 points in the fourth period.
“I felt like we came out a little sluggish on the defensive side to start. As the game continued we started to play a lot better on both sides of the ball,” said Stonewall head coach Jeff Parnell. “Calvin played the best I have seen them play so far this year. It’s always tough to play a team on the home floor in a tourney.”
Faith Roff led a balanced Stonewall offense with 13 points. Jakobi Worcester notched her fifth double-double of the young season, finishing with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Kaylee Ford and Carlee Gayler chipped in eight points each and both hit two 3-point baskets.
Allie Harrison knocked down three 3-pointers and led the CHS charge with 15 points. Andi Winningham followed with eight.
“We executed really well on offense and made some shots down the stretch,” Parnell said.
“This was a long week for my girls and I’m extremely proud of them. Making it to a Saturday in our conference tourney is a tough thing to do — let alone bring home hardware,” he continued. “This young group sometimes makes me want to pull what hair I have left out and then sometimes they amaze me and make me want to hug them and high-5 them. Today was hugs and high-5s.”
Stonewall finished 11-of-26 from the free-throw line.
“We still need to get better at the free-throw line. We missed 15 free throws in each of the last two games. We have to improve there if we want to accomplish our goals,” Parnell said.
Stonewall is at Konawa tonight, while Calvin played at Tupelo on Monday.
