WEATHERFORD – Lizzy Simpson and Emrie Ellis each produced a double-double, and the fourth-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves punched their ticket to the Class 2A State tournament by registering a 58-46 victory over 10th-ranked Hollis Saturday in the area consolation finals in Weatherford.
Simpson fired in 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to go with a pair of steals, while Ellis tallied 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to go with seven assists for Vanoss.
The Lady Wolves improved to 25-5 on the season and will face third-ranked Hartshorne at 2 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 2A state tourney at Yukon High School.
“The girls did a great job coming back and taking care of business after losing a tough one (to Fairview) Friday night,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “I wasn’t surprised, though. They’ve had a lot thrown at them this year and just stayed focused on their goals.”
The Lady Wolves knocked down 19-of-25 free shots for the game, as Ellis was 10-of-11 while Simpson ended up 8-of-12.
Laramie Doffin tossed in 10 points, grabbed five boards, handed out three assists and had one steal. Rileigh Rush popped in a pair of treys on her way to six points, and Alexis Belcher rounded out the scoring with two.
Vanoss trailed 16-11 after a quarter but outscored Hollis 22-15 in the second in claiming a slim 33-31 edge at the break. The Lady Wolves maintained that two-point lead until the fourth, as they closed the game with a dominant 13-3 fourth quarter.
Alaijah Stewart poured in a game-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Lady Tigers.
Friday, March 1
Fairview 37, Vanoss 26
Plagued by 21 turnovers, the fourth-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves were on the short end of a 37-26 score to No. 8 Fairview in a Class 2A area championship game on Friday.
Fairview won the game despite shooting just 27 percent from the field but also attempted 12 more free shots and totaled just six turnovers. Vanoss was 5-of-6 from the charity stripe, while Fairview was 10-of-18.
Emrie Ellis led the Lady Wolves with 10 points. She was 4-of-6 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the line to go with six rebounds, three blocks and a pair of assists. Lizzy Simpson followed with seven points, 11 boards, two steals and two assists.
For the game, Vanoss shot 39 percent from the field (9-of-23).
Christina Pembrook led the way for the Lady Tigers with 13 points.
