Things didn’t exactly go according to plan for the Vanoss Lady Wolves during last year’s Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
Coach Jonathon Hurt and his players are hopeful for a better outcome at this year’s annual holiday girls basketball tournament, which tips off today inside East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center.
Vanoss will battle Kingston in today’s 8 p.m. final first-round matchup. The tournament will begin with a 3 p.m. matchup between Jones and Hartshorne. Canute and Christian Heritage Academy will tussle at 4:30 p.m., and Hydro-Eakly meets Sequoyah-Tahlequah at 6:30 p.m.
Hurt said he and his squad are looking forward to competing in this year’s Mid-America Classic, sponsored by Vision Bank.
“It’s always an honor and a privilege getting to play in a prestigious tournament like the Mid-America Classic. We are happy they invited us back,” he said.
Vanoss will enter the tournament ranked No. 1 in Class 2A with an unblemished 10-0 mark. The Lady Wolves garnered 49 of 58 first-place votes in the latest OSSAA Rankings coaches poll.
“I think most people are voting us up there because this team has such a high ceiling,” Hurt said. “We have shown that at times but have failed to be real consistent at other times.”
Vanoss is certainly no stranger to Kingston, ranked No. 13 in Class 3A. The Lady Redskins walloped the Lady Wolves 54-25 last year in the Mid-America Classic’s third-place game.
“Kingston is tough. They will press you for 32 minutes and play extremely hard,” Hurt said. “They beat us by 29 last year, so hopefully we can compete with them a little better this year.”
This year is the 43rd edition of the Mid-America Classic and produced another stacked field. Hyrdo-Eakly and Canute are the top two teams in Class A, Hartshorne is No. 2 in Class 2A, Sequoyah-Tahlequah and Christian Heritage Academy are the top two teams in Class 3A and Jones is sitting in the No. 4 spot in Class 3A.
“You could play this tournament several times and have a different winner.” Hurt said. “If you’re a basketball fan, you’re in for a treat. This tournament includes some of the best players and teams in the state, regardless of class.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.