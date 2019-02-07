VANOSS — The Vanoss Lady Wolves needed that.
The fourth-ranked Vanoss girls saw four players reach double figures, took control in the second half and stymied No. 1 Dale 56-46 before a packed Senior Night crowd Tuesday inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
The Lady Wolves improved to 20-4 heading into a road battle with local rival Allen Friday night. Dale saw a 10-game winning streak come to an end, falling to 20-2. The Lady Pirates only other loss this season was a 53-51 setback at Latta Jan. 4.
Vanoss has faced some adversity since December, but the Lady Wolves proved they are still contenders in Class 2A after the big victory over Dale.
“Dale is really, really good. This was a huge win for our program,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “These girls have been put in some tough situations this year, but continue to show their perseverance. Everyone stepped up and did their job tonight. I’m extremely proud of these kids.”
In the boys game, the visiting Pirates turned a close game into a blowout with a big fourth quarter in a 71-53 win over the Wolves.
Dale, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, improved to 16-6 on the year, while No. 2 Vanoss dropped to 20-4.
GIRLS
Vanoss 56, Dale 46
After a close battle in the first half, Vanoss led just 21-19 at the break. The Lady Wolves opened the third quarter on a 16-7 surge. Senior Laramie Doffin hit two 3-pointers during the run, Emrie Ellis scored five points, Lizzy Simpson had a steal and layup and Rileigh Rush capped the run with a triple with just under three minutes left in the period to put Vanoss ahead 37-26.
Dale crept within 50-43 on a 3-pointer by Brenlee Shepard with 3:18 to play and Ellis — Vanoss’ 6-2 center — had fouled out just a minute before.
However, the Lady Wolves withstood that storm. Simpson scored a tough basket in the paint, Doffin sank two free throws and freshman Alexus Belcher hit a baseline jumper after a rebound that pushed the VHS lead to 56-43 with 1:48 left that helped seal the outcome.
The Vanoss balanced offense looked like this:
• Ellis finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots before fouling out with 4:42 left in the fourth quarter.
• Simpson also had a double-double with 12 points — 10 in the second half — to go with a game-high 15 rebounds.
• Doffin nailed three 3-point baskets and scored 11 points to go with seven boards.
• Rush also hit a trio of 3-pointers, scored 11 points and added four steals.
Dale got 13 points from Lindy Nowakowski before she fouled out with 2:14 to play. Lacy Savage and Danin Lang scored eight points apiece. Lange had four rebounds and four steals and Maddie Degraffenreid contributed seven points and six rebounds.
Vanoss out-rebounded Dale 50-35. The Lady Pirates hit 11-of-17 free throws, while the Lady Wolves sank just 3-of-9 attempts.
BOYS
Dale 71, Vanoss 53
The Wolves struggled offensively early and Dale took advantage, rolling to a 22-7 lead to start the game.
Vanoss battled back to within 36-28 at halftime after a 3-point from Sando Hill late in the second quarter.
The Wolves made a third-quarter push. After a Hill free throw, a fast-break basket from Colten Byrd after a nice pass from Dylan Stone layup off a pass from Hill, Vanoss tied the score at 44-4 with 35 seconds left in the period.
Hill’s 3-point basket early in the fourth quarter got the Wolves within 50-47, but Dale took over from there. The Pirates finished the game on a 21-6 explosion.
“We played hard, but we didn’t have enough attention to detail,” Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt said. “Dale is really good and they make you pay for every little mistake.”
Hill finished 11-of-33 from the field, hit seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 32 points for the Wolves. He also had six rebounds. Cade Paulin added 15 points, but the rest of the Vanoss roster combined for just six more.
Dale featured the three-headed monster of Logan Woodruff, Gabe Gouge and Trae Thompson.
Woodruff scored 20 points and yanked down a whopping 16 rebound. He also went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Gouge also scored 20 points and had seven rebounds. Thompson — the Pirates’ 6-6 post player — was the most impressive of all. He scored 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and had five rebounds and three blocks.
The Vanoss boys face Pontotoc Conference rival Allen, No. 11 in Class 2A, on the road Friday night.
