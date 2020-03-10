The top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves saw No. 5 Dale rally from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime but turned back the Lady Pirates in the extra session for a wild 73-65 win Friday night in a Class 2A Area Tournament championship game inside a packed Cougar Activity Center.
Vanoss improved to 26-2 overall and heads to this week’s Class 2A State Tournament riding an 11-game winning streak. Dale fell to 19-9 but bounced back Saturday with a convincing 67-31 victory over No. 18 Allen in an area consolation title game and will join Vanoss at state.
Friday, March 6
Vanoss 73, Dale 65 (OT)
Vanoss led 16-6 after the first quarter before Dale got within 31-24 at halftime. Both teams scored 16 points in the third before the Lady Pirates used an 18-11 run in the fourth to knot the score at 58-58 at the end of regulation.
“Dale is a great team. That was one of the best basketball games I’ve ever been a part of. It had the feel of a state championship game,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
Vanoss sophomore Alexus Belcher came up big for the Lady Wolves in overtime, scoring seven points, including a 3-pointer. Belcher hadn’t scored since the first period up to that point and finished with 12 points for the Lady Wolves.
Vanoss had to survive a monster night from junior Danyn Lang, who drained nine 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 32 points. Dale hit 13 total 3-point buckets.
The Lady Wolves countered with a 28-point performance from Emily Wilson — including four 3-pointers — and also got 20 points from Lizzy Simpson.
Abbi Snow also reached double digits in the balanced VHS offense.
“We had so many different kids step up in different situations. It was a great night for our program,” Hurt said.
Emrie Ellis, who has committed to the University of Arkansas, scored just two points in the contest. But Hurt pointed out that she took on a different role against Dale.
“She was more of a facilitator,” he said. “She’ll do whatever we need. She played great.”
Ellis also finished with a whopping 18 rebounds, 10 blocked shots, four steals and four assists.
Elaine Witt added 10 points, and Miya Miller tacked on nine for Dale.
Vanoss drained 16-of-21 free shots in the game, while the Lady Pirates were just 4-of-6 from the line.
The Lady Wolves will be making their third consecutive trip to the state tournament this week. Vanoss is scheduled to play No. 9 Amber-Pocasset at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mustang High School in a first-round matchup.
“Our group of juniors is now headed to their third straight state tournament. That’s a huge accomplishment in itself. They are a special group of kids,” Hurt said.
Saturday, March 7
Dale 67, Allen 31
Dale knocked down 10 3-point shots and rolled past Allen to earn a trip to state.
Jacie McClure pumped in 17 points, including four treys, and Danyn Lang followed with 13 points, including three 3-pointers for the Lady Pirates.
Elaine Witt nailed two treys on her way to eight points for the winners. Brook Rutland also tallied eight points off the bench.
Allen senior Kinsey Nix was her team’s top scorer with 10 points, and Kaylyn Rowsey tacked on eight.
Leading 14-9 after one quarter, the Lady Pirates went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter in nabbing a 27-11 advantage at the break. Allen was then outscored 19-12 in the third quarter and 21-8 in the fourth.
Dale drained 9-of-11 free shots in the game.
