STRATFORD — It seems like the Vanoss Lady Wolves have their formula for success down pat.
Vanoss used another strong defensive performance and provided just enough offense to push past Allen 32-21 Saturday night in the girls championship contest of the 2022 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
Vanoss (No. 3 in Class A), which made its fifth consecutive appearance in the girls title game, stayed unbeaten at 10-0 on the year. Allen (No. 18 in Class A) lost for the first time, falling to 5-1.
"They're doing a lot of things very well. We don't score a lot but we do a lot of other things very well. They're a fun group to coach," said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. "I told the kids after the game it's hard to win one (conference title). We've won six straight now. That says a lot about these kids who have been waiting their turn to play and have been putting in the work the last couple of years even though they haven't always been out there."
In the girls third-place game, host Stratford knocked off Class B No. 10 Calvin 41-28.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-1 on the year, while the visiting Lady Bulldogs left town at 5-3.
"It was a good tournament for our team," SHS head coach Mark Savage said. "We played three very good teams and that will only make us better."
The Asher girls won the girls consolation title with a 48-34 win over Tupelo. The Lady Indians improved to 3-7, while Tupelo dipped to 4-7.
Championship
Vanoss 32, Allen 21
Vanoss seized control by shutting out Allen 8-0 in the second quarter on the way to a 16-5 halftime lead.
The Lady Mustangs got within 18-13 on a basket inside by Maggie Yarbough off a nice assist from Cherish Woodward but Vanoss scored the next nine points to push its lead to 27-13 after two free throws by Caidence Cross with 5:23 left in the game.
Avery Ellis, who sank 8-of-11 free throws in the contest, led the Vanoss offense with 11 points. Madi Faust followed with eight points and Cross chipped in six.
As a team, Vanoss made 19-of-33 free shots compared to a 3-of-7 showing by Allen.
Kaylee Davis led Allen with five points.
3rd Place
Stratford 41, Calvin 28
Stratford led 21-15 at halftime but Calvin stayed within striking distance by getting within 27-23 after three quarters. However, the host Lady Bulldogs ended the game on a 14-5 surge to pull away.
Lundyn Anderson sank a pair of 3-pointers and led Stratford with 11 points. Trinity Bess just missed double figures with nine points, while Jaelee Korzan and Shawnda McMillen added eight points apiece.
Mena Harrison paced the Calvin club with 11 points. Freshman standout E'Niyah Holmes followed with nine points but was limited to just two points — on a pair of free throws — in the second half.
Consolation Championship
Asher 48, Tupelo 34
Tupelo led 8-5 after the first quarter but the Lady Indians turned things around in the second period, outscoring the Lady Tigers 19-8 to build a 24-16 halftime lead. Asher led 36-25 after three frames and sank 8-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep Tupelo at bay.
Alexis Johnson led Asher with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Ryleigh Reeser followed with 13 points.
The Lady Indians finished the game 14-of-19 from the free-throw line.
Kylee Watson led Tupelo with 12 points. Vanessa Gutierrez just missed double figures with nine points.
