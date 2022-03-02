KELLYVILLE — The Vanoss High School basketball teams earned their spots in the Class A State Tournament by punching a pair of tickets with wins in area championship games Monday night at Kellyville High School.
In the girls area title game, No. 5 Vanoss upset No. 2 Okarche 53-47 to head to the state tournament — which begins Thursday — on the winner’s side.
The Lady Wolves improved to 23-5 on the year, while Okarche fell into an area consolation contest played Tuesday night with a 24-3 record. The Lady Wolves had scored a combined 242 points (80.7 ppg) in three previous playoff contests.
“Nobody in the state of Oklahoma thought we were beating Okarche last night except the people in our locker room,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “I don’t think anyone understands how hard it is to replace five starters and be where we are right now. Every girl on the floor did exactly what we needed to do to win.”
In the boys title game, Vanoss dismantled a scrappy Wellston club 49-34 to capture the school’s first-ever boys area tournament championship.
“The boys came out and executed well on the offensive end. We hang our hats on being able to defend people. We were locked in for the majority of the game,” Hurt said. “That is the first area championship for our boys program. It’s always good to make history.”
The third-ranked Wolves improved to 21-4 on the season and, like the girls, are awaiting Class A State pairings to be released. The Tigers fell to 16-9 and tried to slip through the state tournament back door Tuesday night.
GIRLS
Vanoss 53, Okarche 47
The Lady Wolves were in a dogfight right from the start. Vanoss led 16-11 after the first quarter only to see Okarche trim its deficit to 26-25 by halftime.
Vanoss outscored Okarche 9-7 in the third quarter to take a 35-32 advantage. The Lady Warriors didn’t hit a field goal in the third period but finished 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
The Lady Wolves ended the game on an 18-15 run.
Junior Madi Faust had a big game in the paint for Vanoss. She scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to help keep Okarche at bay. Fellow junior Riley Reed came off the pine and scored 14 huge points for the VHS club.
“Riley Reed played exceptional off the bench. We don’t win without her last night,” Hurt said.
Hurt also gave props to guards Caidence Cross and Maddi Dansby, who combined for just five points but contributed elsewhere.
“Caidence and Dansby didn’t score a lot but controlled the tempo and took their two best guards out of the game,” Hurt said.
Avery Ellis added six points for Vanoss with five coming in the first period.
Junior Emma Stover led the Lady Warriors with 15 points and finished 7-of-10 from the free-throw line. Jadyn Rother followed with 12 points and sank all four of her free shots. Jalie Rother also reached double figures with 11 in the balanced OHS offensive attack.
Okarche sank 17-of-21 free throws in the game, while Vanoss went 9-of-17.
BOYS
Vanoss 49, Wellston 34
Vanoss raced out to an early 11-1 lead and stretched it to 14-3 by the end of the first period. The Wolves outscored the Tigers 14-8 in the second period to push their advantage to 28-11 by halftime.
Vanoss sank 15-of-18 free throws over the course of the second half to keep Wellston at arm’s length.
Carter Perry and Brayden Cannon scored 13 points apiece to lead the Vanoss offense. Cannon finished 9-of-9 from the free-throw stripe.
Erik Hatton and Logan Hulbutta both just missed double figures with nine points apiece. Hatton set the tone early with seven points in the first period.
“Erik did a great job defensively on their post kid,” Hurt said. “Carter and Brayden did a great job of handling the basketball against their pressure.”
Layne Thrower rounded out the VHS scoring with five points.
Wellston got a game-high 16 points from junior Kage Danker. Senior George Mckiddie was next with eight points.
Perry and Hulbutta each hit 3-point baskets for Vanoss. The Tigers didn’t make a single 3-point shot.
Wellston made 6-of-10 free throw attempts in the contest, while the Wolves went 17-of-21 from the stripe.
