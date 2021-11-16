NEW LIMA — The entire New Lima boys basketball team edged Vanoss junior Carter Perry 40-33 Friday night.
But thanks to a little help from his friends, Perry and the Wolves steamrolled the Falcons 65-40 on the road Friday night.
Vanoss improved to 3-0 on the year, while New Lima dropped to 2-2.
The Wolves put the game away with a 21-11 spurt in the second quarter that led to a 28-13 halftime lead.
Perry’s 33 total points included a trio of 3-point baskets. Brayden Cannon followed with 18 points with a pair of triples. Layne Thrower just missed double figure with nine points.
Nehemiah Harge led the Falcons with 13 points and Logan Carr followed with 11. Tyler Morphis just missed double figures with nine.
Vanoss returns home tonight, hosting Calvin.
Bierce helps Stonewall shoot past Tupelo
STONEWALL — Sophomore Austin Bierce exploded for a season-high 34 points and the Stonewall Longhorns dialed in on defense over the final three quarters in a 56-38 win over local rival Tupelo Friday night inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
Stonewall notched its first win of the season to move to 1-3 on the year, while Tupelo sank to 1-2.
It was also Homecoming night in Stonewall.
“We did a pretty good job defensively after the first quarter. It was good to get a win on Homecoming,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland.
The Longhorns fell behind 16-13 after the first quarter but outscored the Tigers 17-7 in the second to carry a 30-23 lead into the halftime break. Stonewall outscored Tupelo 26-15 over the final two frames.
No other SHS player joined Bierce in double figures, but Mike Matt and Taegus Pogue contributed eight points apiece.
Tupelo got 10 points from Rhilee Covert and seven points from both Harley Davidson and Dillon O’Dell.
Stonewall is at Asher tonight, while Tupelo hosts Stringtown.
Tigers shut down Calvin
ROFF — The Roff Tigers used a dominant defense en route to a 53-33 win over Calvin to kick off their 2021-22 season at home Friday night.
The Tigers (1-0) limited the Bulldogs to just eight first-half points and led 31-8 at the break.
Brighton Gregory and Dylan Reed led a balanced RHS offense with 11 points each. Drew Sheppard hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points and Tallen Bagwell also notched a 10-spot. Brand Wilson followed with eight.
Kobe Harrison led Calvin with 13 points.
Roff is at Varnum today, while Calvin travels to Vanoss.
