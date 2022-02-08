Vanoss Festival Boxscores

Saturday, Feb. 5
GIRLS
At Vanoss Festival
Game 1
Dale 40, Roff 10
DALE 16 7 11 6 — 40
ROFF 0 4 5 1 — 10
DALE: Brook Rutland 3-7, 3-3, 10; Faith Wright 4-13, 0-0, 10; Makenzie Gill 2-4, 0-0, 4; Makenzy Herman 1-4, 2-2, 4; Addie Bell 1-3, 0-0, 2; Justyce Shirey 1-6, 0-0, 2; Gracee Waller 1-5, 0-0, 2; Eliah Landreth 1-2, 0-1, 2; Avery Watkins 1-1, 0-0, 2; Macy Herman 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: Totals: 16-50, 5-5, 40.
ROFF: Shelby Ensey 1-6, 1-2, 3; Chloe Eldred 1-2, 0-2, 2; Abby Salter 1-11, 0-0, 2; Hailey Perry 1-1, 0-0, 2; Payton Owens 0-10, 1-2, 1. Totals: 4-37, 2-8, 10.
Turnovers: Dale 12, Roff 24.
Steals: Dale 14 (Gill 5); Roff 6.
Rebounds: Dale 35 (Gill 5, Wright 5); Roff 39 (Ensey 11).
3-point goals: Dale 3-22 (Rutland 1-3, Wright 2-8); Roff 0-18.
Fouled out: None.
Game 3
At Vanoss Festival
Vanoss 75, Silo 56
SILO 21 13 15 7 — 56
VANOSS 21 19 11 24 — 75
SILO: Tiani Ellison 7-18, 6-8, 21; Alaria Bell 6-9, 3-3, 17; Presley McKnight 2-6, 2-2, 7; Ryleigh Pierce 2-7, 1-1, 5; Shaylin Midgley 1-9, 2-2, 4; Charley Hampton 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 19-54, 14-16, 56.
VANOSS: Alexus Belcher 10-20, 1-1, 28; Madi Faust 10-17, 1-1, 21; Maddi Dansby 5-9, 0-0, 12; Caidence Cross 3-8, 1-1, 8; Avery Ellis 2-8, 0-0, 4; Riley Reed 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 31-64, 3-3, 75.
Turnovers: Silo 22, Vanoss 20.
Steals: Silo 12 (Ellison 3, Makayla Clark 3); Vanoss 16 (Faust 5, Cross 4).
Rebounds: Silo 29 (Ellison 7); Vanoss 41 (Faust 15, Ellis 8).
3-point goals: Silo 4-18 (Bell 2-3, Ellison 1-3, McKnight 1-5); Vanoss 10-23 (A. Belcher 7-14, Dansby 2-5, Cross 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
BOYS
Game 2
At Vanoss Festival
Dale 34, Roff 27
DALE 5 16 9 4 — 34
ROFF 3 12 5 7 — 27
DALE: Deken Jones 3-11, 8-9, 15; Dayton Forsythe 4-7, 0-0, 9; Kash Vanbrunt 1-2, 0-0, 3; Tray Chambers 1-1, 1-2, 3; Jett Higdon 1-5, 0-0, 2; Levi Kelly 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 11-32, 9-11, 34.
ROFF: Dylan Reed 2-4, 3-3, 7; Drew Sheppard 2-6, 0-0, 6; Tallen Bagwell 1-1, 2-2, 5; Cade Baldridge 1-4, 1-2, 3; Brighton Gregory 1-4, 0-0, 2; Kagan Huneycutt 0-2, 2-2, 2; Bill McCarter 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 8-22, 8-9, 27.
Turnovers: Roff 19, Dale 13.
Steals: Roff 5, Dale 8 (Kelly 3).
Rebounds: Roff 17 (Three with 3); Dale 21 (Higdon 4).
3-point gols: Roff 3-12 (Sheppard 2-6, Bagwell 1-1); Dale 3-16 (Jone 1-8, Vanbrunt 1-2, Forsythe 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
Game 4
At Vanoss Festival
Silo 60, Vanoss 52
SILO 7 17 17 19 — 60
VANOSS 9 7 16 20 — 52
SILO: Ethan Wilkerson 9-15, 7-11, 27; Kyler Proctor 5-9, 3-5, 14; Carter Parker 4-7, 2-2, 11; Charlie Gardner 4-6, 0-1, 8. Totals: 22-43, 12-19, 60.
VANOSS: Carter Perry 7-15, 1-2, 16; Brayden Cannon 5-6, 2-3, 13; Layne Thrower 3-10, 2-4, 9; Logan Hulbutta 3-3, 0-0, 6; Erik Hatton 2-3, 1-2, 5; Wesley Law 1-1, 0-0, 3. Totals: 21-39, 6-10, 52.
Turnovers: Silo 13, Vanoss 18.
Steals: Silo 12 (Proctor 6); Vanoss 6.
Rebounds: Silo 26 (Proctor 7, Wilkerson 6); Vanoss 26 (Hulbutta 9).
3-point goals: Silo 4 -11 (Wilkerson 2-4, Proctor 1-2, Parker 1-3); Vanoss 4-11 (Perry 1-5, Thrower 1-4, Law 1-1, Cannon 1-1).
Fouled out: Hatton (V).
Technical Fouls: Wilkerson (S); Coach Jonathon Hurt (V).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.