Vanoss drops two Saturday in Purcell

PURCELL – Foul problems by Vanoss and numerous free-throw opportunities for Tuttle lifted the Class 4A No. 17 Lady Tigers to a 42-35 victory over the 2A third-ranked Lady Wolves Saturday in the third-place game of the Heart of Oklahoma Classic at Purcell High School.
Tuttle, which improved to 11-6 with the win, knocked down 21-of-32 free shots while Vanoss, which dropped to 17-4, was only 8-of-16. Half of the Lady Tigers’ points came from the charity stripe.
Emrie Ellis topped the Lady Wolves with 13 points, while Lizzy Simpson supplied 10 in a losing cause. Laramie Doffin drilled two 3-point shots in finishing with eight points.
Rileigh Rush, who hit one 3-point basket in finishing with three points, and Abbi Snow who nailed one free throw for her only point, fouled out of the game.
Tuttle led 10-5 after one quarter, 21-16 at halftime and 28-24 through three quarters.
BOYS
Consolation Championship
St. Mary’s 63, Vanoss 53
The Class 2A top-ranked Vanoss Wolves received a game-high 24 points, including four treys from Sando Hill, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a 10-point decision to the 4A eighth-ranked Rockets in the boys’ consolation title game.
Cade Paulin also reached double figures for Vanoss with 13 as he knocked down a pair of treys. Riley Cooper and Riley Vasquez each followed with seven points in a losing effort.
Ean Heige paced Mt. St. Mary’s with 21 points, including two 3-point buckets, and Cedric Roberson ended up with 18, including one trey. Lorenze Jones was next with 15 points for the winners.
The Rockets were 20-of-30 from the free-throw stripe and Vanoss was 13-of-16.
Vanoss trailed 25-19 at halftime and 48-31 at halftime. The Wolves made a strong fourth-quarter push to get within six but could get no closer.
Both Vanoss clubs play at Okemah tonight.
