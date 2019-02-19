VANOSS — The Vanoss High School boys basketball team looked playoff ready Saturday night against Wynnewood in a Class 2A District championship game.
The Wolves raced out to a 35-10 lead to start the game and socked the Savages 98-58 before a rowdy crowd inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
The second-ranked Wolves improved to 22-4 and will meet old rival Stratford at 8 p.m. Thursday, back in Vanoss, in a 2A Regional Tournament winner’s-bracket showdown. Wynnewood falls into the loser’s bracket at 9-15.
In the girls contest, the fourth-ranked Lady Wolves used a run-and-gun attack to speed past Ninnekah 63-41.
Vanoss, now 22-4, will tangle with Rush Springs (17-7) in a winner’s-bracket game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Class 2A Regional Tournament action. Ninnekah falls to the loser’s bracket at 15-10.
BOYS
Vanoss 98, Wynnewood 58
The Wolves hit 13 of their first 20 shots from the field and after a free throw by Dylan Stone with 5:27 to play in the second quarter, the home team had secured its 35-10 lead.
“We played really well. We had a good week of practice, and they’re staying focused. These guys really want to make a run this year. Hopefully, we can continue to play that way,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
Senior Riley Cooper set the tone early. He scored 16 of his 18 points during the Vanoss opening salvo, including the first five points of the second period. His first bucket came after a nice assist by Riley Vazquez, and he followed that with a conventional three-point play. Cooper also had six rebounds in the contest.
“He doesn’t show up all the time in the stat sheet, but he probably did tonight,” Hurt said of Cooper’s strong game. “He plays hard and does a lot of little things that allow us to be a lot better.”
Vanoss also shot a sizzling 15-of-28 (53.6 percent) from 3-point range and hit nine in the first two quarter en route to a 49-23 halftime advantage.
Cade Paulin knocked down 6-of-7 3-point attempts and finished with a team-high 25 points. Tucker Bucher came off the bench and hit four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points. Sando Hill hit a trio of 3-point shots and finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.
A total of 12 Vanoss players reached the scoring column.
The Wolves owned a 41-21 rebounding edge.
Wynnewood’s TJ Grove exploded for a game-high 32 points. He finished 12-of-22 from the field, buried six 3-pointers and also had four rebounds and four steals.
GIRLS
Vanoss 63, Ninnekah 41
The Lady Wolves didn’t shoot up to their usual standards (2-of-19 from 3-point range), but they still ran away from Ninnekah thanks to a well-executed transition game.
“We ran the floor well. We did a lot of good things tonight; we just didn’t make shots, which makes things look worse than they actually were,” Vanoss girls coach Jonathon Hurt said.
Vanoss was in a tussle early.
After Ninnekah sophomore playmaker Tristan Baker converted a three-point play at the 2:46 mark of the first quarter, Vanoss was clinging to a 15-14 lead. However, the Lady Wolves scored the final five points of the opening frame, and Alexus Belcher got a steal and layup to start the second period to stretch the VHS lead to 22-14.
Vanoss led just 28-16 at halftime but scored the first 13 points of the third period. After a putback by Rileigh Rush at the 1:43 mark of the quarter, the Lady Wolves had extended their lead to 41-16.
Vanoss 6-3 post player Emrie Ellis, who has committed to the University of Arkansas, finished with a triple-double that included 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 blocked shots. She had a cold stretch where she missed four straight field goals, but she quickly heated up and drilled her final six shots of the game.
“Emrie’s too unselfish of a player at times. She wants to keep everyone involved and defer to other people, and she has to learn to be a little more aggressive,” Hurt said.
Lizzy Simpson recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Rush scored 12 points — 10 after halftime.
Laramie Doffin sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored six for Vanoss.
Baker led the Lady Owls with 20 points, including 10 in the fourth period. She also had six rebounds and eight steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.