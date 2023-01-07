EARLSBORO — The Vanoss High School girls and boys basketball teams rolled to first-round victories Thursday at the Jim Walling Invitational hosted by Earlsboro.
The Vanoss girls walloped Wynnewood 69-15 and the Wolves rolled past Olive 76-25.
The Lady Wolves, ranked No. 4 in Class A, stayed unbeaten at 14-0 on the year, while Wynnewood slipped to 2-5. Coach Jonathon Hurt’s club has held its opponents to under 20 points in nine of its past 10 outings.
The Vanoss boys, No. 3 in Class A, improved to 13-1, while Olive fell to 1-7. Vanoss has scored at least 76 points in its past four victories.
Both VHS clubs played in semifinal contests on Friday. Today’s championship contests are set for 6 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 p.m. (boys). The tournament’s third-place games have 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. start times.
GIRLS
Vanoss 69, Wynnewood 15
The Lady Wolves dominated the game right from the start, racing to leads of 25-2 and 41-4.
Avery Ellis led the way for Vanoss with 25 points, including three 3-point baskets. Post player Madi Faust was next with 14 points. Caidence Cross also hit double figures with 10 points, all in the first half.
Vanoss attempted just one free throw in the game.
Natalie Hill led the Lady Savages with six points. Wynnewood hit only 1-of-10 free-throw shots.
BOYS
Vanoss 76, Olive 25
The Wolves limited Olive to just two first-quarter points and led 21-2 after the first eight minutes. A 16-5 run in the second period gave the locals a 37-7 halftime bulge.
Brayden Cannon led the way for Vanoss with a game-high 21 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Carter Perry scored 17 for the Wolves and Brady Johnson just missed double figures with nine.
Layne Thrower scored eight points for Vanoss.
The Wolves sank 10 3-pointers in the contest, including three by Johnson and two by Perry.
Sophomore Austin Montgomery scored eight points to pace the Wildcats. Bryson Sanderson hit Olive’s lone 3-pointer.
Both teams were .500 from the charity stripe. Vanoss managed to make only 12-of-24 free throws, while Olive ended at a 4-of-8 clip.
