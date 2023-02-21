VANOSS — The Vanoss High School girls and boys basketball teams inched their way closer to a berth in the Class A State Tournament by winning a pair of regional championships Saturday night inside the Kenneth D. Smith Memorial Field House.
The third-ranked Vanoss girls started the night with a convincing 44-24 win over Okeene. The Lady Wolves improved to 23-2 on the year, while No. 18 Okeene dropped to 20-5.
In the boys contest, No. 3 Vanoss needed a big third quarter to get some breathing room and eventually disposed of Drummond 59-41.
The Wolves improved to 22-3, while Drummond dipped to 21-7.
“Drummond is a very well-coached team and they have a lot of kids that can make shots. We defended well and our seniors — Brayden (Cannon) and Carter (Perry) — stepped up and made some shots that helped us secure another regional championship,” said Vanoss boys coach Jonathon Hurt.
The Vanoss girls will meet No. 7 Okarche in a Class A Area championship contest at 6 p.m. Friday at Shawnee High School. The Wolves will meet No. 5 Okarche at 7:30 p.m. in a boys area title matchup.
GIRLS
Vanoss 44, Keene 24
The Lady Wolves scored the first seven points of the game and after an Avery Ellis steal and layup with 33 seconds left, Vanoss had pushed the lead to 15-2.
Vanoss led 26-12 at halftime. The hosts also gave up just 12 total points in the second half.
The Lady Wolves made it look easy but Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt said it was anything but.
“I think our girls regional tournament may have been the toughest one in the state,” he said. “We’re playing extremely well right now. Okeene has a really good basketball team. We followed the game plan tonight and played exceptionally well. We probably made them look a little worse than they actually are.”
The Lady Wolves did a good job of bottling up OHS senior standout Katelyn Penner, who scored just 10 points. Penner picked up her third and fourth fouls during a 13-5 run in the third period that put Vanoss ahead 39-17. She eventually fouled out and didn’t score in the second half.
Madi Faust led the Vanoss attack with a double-double that included 16 points and 10 rebounds. Both Ellis sisters just missed double figures with nine points each. Freshman Livi Ellis scored the first five points of the game and finished 4-of-6 from the field, including one 3-pointer. She also had seven rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Junior Avery Ellis finished with five rebounds and three steals.
Cadence Cross and Trinity Belcher contributed five points each and both hit 3-point shots.
BOYS
Vanoss 59, Drummond 41
Drummond took it right to Vanoss to open the game and led 17-10 after a 3-pointer by Caden Ehardt to open the second quarter.
The Wolves finally regrouped and used a 14-6 run capped by a 3-pointer from Brayden Cannon with just 45 seconds left in the second frame to break a tie and take a 24-21 lead. Drummond got a putback by Colten Dillingham just before halftime to get his team within 24-23 at the break.
Kelton Arnold scored the first bucket of the third quarter to put Drummond ahead 25-24 but it was the last lead of the game for the visitors.
Dillingham hit a free-throw line jumper to get the Bulldogs to within 29-27, but Vanoss closed out the quarter with a 10-0 surge and led 39-27 heading into the fourth period. Drummond got no closer than 13 the rest of the way.
“To be honest, I don’t think my kids took Drummond seriously enough,” Hurt said. “They are unranked and you look over there and they don’t look the part. They quickly figured out (Drummond) can play a little bit and came out and turned it up a notch. That’s how we should have come out and played in the first place.”
Vanoss shot a hot 21-of-37 (56.8%) from the field and made 12-of-15 free throws.
Carter Perry led the VHS offense with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor and a 4-of-5 effort from the charity stripe.
Brayden Cannon was even more efficient, scoring 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including a 3-of-5 showing from 3-point territory. He also had four rebounds and three steals.
Logan Hulbutta also hit double digits with 10 points and hit 6-of-7 free shots.
Dillingham led the Drummond offense with 20 points and also had seven rebounds. Ehardt added eight points and sank two 3-pointers.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Class A Regional
At Vanoss
Championship
Vanoss 44, Okeene 24
OKEENE 4 8 5 7 — 24
VANOSS 18 8 13 5 — 44
OKEENE: Katelyn Penner 4-9, 0-0, 10; Madison Schmidt 1-10, 4-4, 7; Hope Swart 1-3, 1-2, 4; Jaileigh London 1-1, 0-0, 3. Totals: 7-29, 5-6, 24.
VANOSS: Madi Faust 7-10, 2-3, 16; Livi Ellis 4-6, 0-0, 9; Avery Ellis 3-7, 2-4, 9; Trinity Belcher 2-2, 0-0, 5; Caidence Cross 2-4, 2-2, 5. Totals: 17-31, 6-9, 44,
Turnovers: Okeene 12, Vanoss 14.
Steals; Okeene 2, Vanoss 8 (A. Ellis 3, Cross 3).
Rebounds: Okeene 14 (Schmidt 4); Vanoss 24 (Faust 10).
3-point goals: Okeene 5-17 (Penner 2-3, Schmidt 1-6, Swart 1-3, London 1-1); Vanoss 4-13 (A. Ellis 1-5, L. Ellis 1-3, Cross 1-2, Belcher 1-1).
Fouled out: Penner (O).
BOYS
Class A Regional
At Vanoss
Championship
Vanoss 59, Drummond 41
DRUMMOND 14 9 4 14 — 41
VANOSS 10 14 17 18 — 59
DRUMMOND: Colten Dillingham 9-18, 1-2, 20; Caden Ehardt 3-5, 0-0, 8; Blake Allen 3-5, -0, 6; Kelton Arnold 1-5, 2-2, 5; Tyler Norris 0-6, 2-2, 2.Totals: 16-40, 5-8, 41.
VANOSS: Carter Perry 9-14, 4-5, 23; Brayden Cannon 7-9, 2-3, 19; Logan Hulbutta 2-6, 6-7, 10; Nate Sheppherd 1-3, 0-0, 3; Layne Thrower 1-1, 0-0, 2; Tucker Miller 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 21-34, 12-15, 59.
Turnovers: Drummond 10, Vanoss 4.
Steals: Drummond 0, Vanoss 6 (Cannon 3, Perry 3).
Rebounds Drummond 25 (Allen 7, Dillingham 7); Vanoss 16 (Hulbutta 5, Cannon 5).
3-point goals: Drummond 4-13 (Ehardt 2-3, Dillingham 1-5, Arnold 1-3); Vanoss 5-12 (Perry 1-4, Cannon 3-5, Sheppherd 1-2).
Fouled out: Arnold (D).
