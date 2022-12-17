COLEMAN — Both Vanoss High School basketball teams took care of business Thursday at the 2022 Coleman Christmas Classic.
In the girls contest, the Lady Wolves bounced Milburn 56-17 and the Vanoss boys sped past Milburn 85-20.
The Vanoss girls, ranked No. 4 in Class A, have now won 11 consecutive games to start the season. The Lady Eagles fell to 0-8.
The Vanoss boys, sitting at No. 3 in Class A, improved to 10-1 on the season and the Eagles fell to 0-10.
Both Vanoss clubs were involved in semifinal contests Friday night. Today’s girls championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the boys title contest to follow at 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Vanoss 56, Milburn 17
The Vanoss girls bolted to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter and stretched their advantage to 39-12 by halftime. Vanoss shut out Milburn 8-0 in the third period to make it 47-12.
The Lady Eagles had no answer for VHS post player Madi Faust, who scored 18 points in three quarters of action to lead the Vanoss offense. Trinity Belcher hit a trio of 3-point shots for all nine of her points, while Avery Ellis followed with eight, including a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers. Eryn Khoury scored seven points off the bench for the locals.
Savanah Nelson led Milburn with six points, including a 3-pointer.
BOYS
Vanoss 85, Milburn 20
Vanoss used an up-tempo offense to streak to an overwhelming 32-6 lead after the first period. The Wolves shut out the Eagles 23-0 in the second quarter to build a giant 55-6 lead at halftime.
Carter Perry scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter. Logan Hulbutta followed with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Both Brayden Cannon and Allen Esparza also hit double figures with 10 points each. That pair also hit two 3-point shots.
Karver Trentham just missed double figures with nine points. A total of 10 different VHS players reached the scoring column. The Wolves made eight 3-pointers in the game.
Milburn’s Aaron Pack hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points to lead his team.
