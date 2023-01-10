EARLSBORO — The Vanoss Lady Wolves limited Stuart to single-digit scoring in every quarter en route to a convincing 54-27 win over the Lady Hornets Saturday night in the championship game of the 2023 Jim Walling Invitational at Earlsboro High School
On Friday, the Lady Wolves pitched a fourth-quarter shutout and dumped Dover 50-20 in a semifinal contest.
Coach Jonathon Hurt’s club, ranked No. 4 in Class A, stayed unbeaten at 16-0 on the year, while Class B No. 11 Stuart dropped to 10-4. Dover, No. 16 in Class B, defeated Earlsboro 47-40 to capture third place and left town at 12-4.
The Vanoss boys team also won the tournament championship by knocking off Kinta 56-46 in the title game.
Vanoss, No. 3 in Class A, improved to 15-1 on the year, while Kinta — ranked No. 5 in Class B — dropped to 14-2.
The Wolves defeated Class 2A No. 16 Wynnewood 63-46 in the semifinals. The Savages are now 6-6.
GIRLS
Championship
Vanoss 54, Stuart 27
The Lady Wolves got off to a quick start against the Lady Hornets, building 15-8 and 29-13 leads in the first half.
Vanoss then outscored Stuart 18-9 in the third period to take command at 47-22.
Caidence Cross scored a season-high 18 points to pace the VHS offense. She sank a trio of 3-pointers. Avery Ellis continued her strong play of late with 17 points and Madi Faust also hit double figures with 11.
Trinity Belcher hit a pair of 3-pointers for the winners.
Haili Igou paced Stuart with eight points and Kaylee Ford — a move-in from Stonewall — hit two 3-point baskets for her six points.
Vanoss sank 7-of-11 free throws compared to a 5-of-11 showing by Stuart.
Semifinals
Vanoss 50, Dover 20
The Lady Wolves led just 6-5 after the first quarter but used a 20-6 surge in the second period to take a 26-11 halftime lead. Vanoss blanked the Lady Longhorns 15-0 over the final eight minutes.
Avery Ellis led all scorers with 23 points for Vanoss. Madi Faust was next with seven.
Ashley Gamez and Kallee Harriston led Dover with eight points apiece.
Vanoss finished 8-of-10 from the free-throw line while Dover made 2-of-6 tries.
BOYS
Championship
Vanoss 56, Kinta 46
The Eagles led 12-8 after the first quarter before Vanoss put together a 20-6 run in the second to take a 28-18 lead at halftime.
The two teams played an even second half, scoring 13 points each in the third quarter and 15 apiece in the fourth frame.
Carter Perry hit three 3-point shots — all in the first half — and led the VHS offense with 20 points. He also went 9-of-12 from the free-throw line and hit 6-of-8 in the fourth period.
Layne Thrower scored 12 points for Vanoss and Brayden Cannon turned in his third impressive game of the tournament with 11 points. Logan Hulbutta also scored 11 points in the balanced Vanoss attack and also made a trio of 3-pointers.
The Eagles got a team-best 17 points, including a pair of treys, from Eric Caraballo. Terry Vealy also hit double digits for Kinta with 12 points and Jay Jefferson was next with eight.
Vanoss made 19-of-24 (79.2%) while the Eagles attempted just two and made them both.
Semifinals
Vanoss 63. Wynnewood 46
The Wolves had their hands full in the first half. They trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and 26-25 at the break. However, Braydon Cannon scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in a 21-10 Vanoss surge in the third period that help the locals build a 46-36 lead.
Carter Perry chimed in with 14 points for the Wolves, while Logan Hulbutta just missed double figures with nine.
Adam Fields led the Savages with 18 points and Derick Fields followed with 14.
Vanoss sank 14-of-20 free throws in the contest, while Wynnewood made one of its two attempts.
