WEATHERFORD – Sando Hill registered a double-double with 31 points, and the second-ranked Wolves shot lights out in a 69-56 win over No. 17 Northeast Academy Saturday night to capture a Class 2A Area Tournament consolation championship inside the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.
Vanoss shot 60 percent from the field, 55 percent from 3-point ranked and 78 percent from the free-throw line.
The Wolves improved to 26-5 on the season and advanced to the Class 2A State Tournament, which tips off Thursday at Edmond North High School. The Wolves will battle No. 6 Hennessey at 7 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
The Vikings saw their season end at 16-11.
“Our backs were against the wall, and we knew the odds were against us,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt, who guided the Wolves to three straight area tournament victories. “There wasn’t a team in the state that had a tougher lineup of teams to face.”
Hill, who also recorded five assists and three steals, was efficient in the shooting department, nailing 8-of-13 field goal tries, 4-of-7 from 3-point land and 11-of-13 free-throw attempts.
“Sando’s numbers were phenomenal over three days,” Hurt said.
Cade Paulin followed with 18 points and a pair of assists. He was 5-of-10 from the floor, 4-of-8 from long range and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.
Riley Cooper chipped in nine points, five boards and an assist.
“Sando and Riley just refused to lose down the stretch of every game. Riley brings a lot of toughness to the table,” Hurt said.
Dylan Stone ended up with eight points, two rebounds and three assists. He was 3-of-5 from the field, including 2-of-3 from 3-point land. Colton Byrd tacked on the other three points before fouling out.
Darvin Petties scored a game-high 28 points and buried six 3-pointers for Northeast. Gerald Gurley also hit double figures with 13 points and sank a pair of triples.
Northeast jumped out to a 17-10 advantage through one quarter. However, the Wolves went on a 20-9 run in the second in building a 30-26 halftime lead. Vanoss was up by a 47-42 count heading into the fourth quarter. The Wolves then outscored Northeast 22-14 in the final period to pull away.
Friday, Nov. 1
Vanoss 45, Carnegie 39
Sando Hill poured in 21 points, including 13-of-14 free throws, and the Wolves defeated 10th-ranked Carnegie 45-39 to advance.
Hill hit 4-of-8 shots from the floor, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assists, recorded three steals and blocked a shot.
Cade Paulin also reached the double-digit scoring plateau for the Wolves with 15 points, including three 3-point baskets. He also totaled three steals and had a pair of boards. Tucker Bucher chipped in five points, including a trey, while Riley Cooper and Colton Bird tacked on two points each to round out the scoring.
Vanoss shot 50 percent from the floor and 15-of-17 from the line while overcoming 16 turnovers. Carnegie ended up with 10 miscues.
The Wildcats got a team-high 16 points from Jonah Toyekoyah.
