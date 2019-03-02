WEATHERFORD – Sando Hill fired in a game-high 40 points, and the second-ranked Vanoss Wolves used a 60-point second half to rally past Hobart in a Class 2A Area Tournament shootout Thursday night at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Vanoss improved to 24-5 and was scheduled to face Carnegie on Friday. Should the Wolves win that contest, they will play in a 2A Area consolation championship contest at 8 p.m. tonight back in Weatherford.
Hobart is finished at 19-9.
“Hobart can really play. Our boys just never gave up tonight,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “They showed a lot of heart, and my two seniors — Riley (Cooper) and Sando — stepped up big time.”
Cooper registered a double-double for the Wolves with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Cade Paulin hit 4-of-8 3-pointers and scored 27 points for the locals. He finished 11-of-18 from the field.
Hill hit three 3-point shots, was a red-hot 21-of-24 from the free-throw line and also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Wolves.
The Wolves trailed 40-35 at halftime and midway through the third quarter, the Bearcats had built a 50-43 lead. But Vanoss closed the gap to 65-64 after three quarters before finishing the game on a 31-22 run.
Tucker Bucher nailed two treys and finished with 15 points for the Vanoss.
Hobert got 27 points from Alec Meinert and 25 more from Jalen Johnson. Luke Hollister followed with 13 points for the Bearcats.
Three Hobart players fouled out of the game.
Vanoss finished 29-of-34 from the free-throw line, compared to a 10-of-11 showing by Hobart.
By The Numbers
CLASS 2A AREA
At Weatherford
Loser’s Bracket
Vanoss 95, Hobart 87
HOBART 19 21 25 22 — 87
VANOSS 18 17 29 31 — 95
HOBART – Alec Meinert 27, Jalen Johnson 25, Luke Hollister 13, Trey Jones 11, Jack White 6, Cade Moore 5.
VANOSS – Sando Hill 40, Cade Paulin 27, Tucker Bucher 15, Riley Cooper 11, Dylan Stone 2.
3-point goals: Meinert 2, White 2, Johnson 1, T. Jones 1 (H); Hill 3, Paulin 4, Bucher 3 (V).
Fouled Out: Moore, Hollister, Trey Jones (H).
