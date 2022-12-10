STRATFORD — Logan Hulbutta’s layup following a steal by Carter Perry in the final minute helped the Vanoss Wolves hold off Allen 52-47 Thursday night in a battle between two of the top teams in Class A in the semifinals of the 2022 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
No. 3 Vanoss improved to 8-1 on the year and will meet Class B No. 1 Roff at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the title game. The Tigers advanced after streaking past Stonewall 55-26 in Thursday’s late semifinal game.
Allen, ranked No. 11 in Class A, lost for the first time and fell to 5-1. The Mustangs and Stonewall (5-5) will battle at 2:30 p.m. today in the PCT third-place game.
In girls semifinal action on Thursday, Class A No. 18 Allen held off a late Calvin push and defeated the Lady Bulldogs (No. 10 in Class B) 43-37. Allen stayed unbeaten at 5-0 on the year, while Calvin slipped to 5-3. Two of Calvin’s losses have come at the hands of the Lady Mustangs and Vanoss handed the Lady Bulldogs their other setback.
In the other semifinal affair, Vanoss shut down Stratford 25-14. The Lady Wolves, ranked No. 3 in Class A, improved to 9-0 on the season while Stratford fell to 3-1.
Allen and the Lady Wolves will play for the tournament title at 4 p.m. today, while host Stratford will face Calvin in the third-place contest at 1 p.m.
BOYS
Vanoss 52, Allen 47
With Vanoss leading by two, Allen was bringing the ball up the court to attempt to tie the game or take the lead before the ball got deflected to Perry and he passed the ball to Hulbutta for a layup that put the Wolves up 49-45 with 49 seconds left in the game. Hulbutta slipped and crashed hard to the floor on the play but didn’t have to leave the game.
Sedrick Lindsey scored on a nice move to the basket with 28 seconds remaining to get Allen within 49-47,
Perry hit two free throws with 8.77 seconds left to put Vanoss ahead 51-47. It likely didn’t affect the outcome much, but the Mustangs’ last gasp was wiped out when they called a timeout and didn’t have any remaining. That resulted in a technical foul, anther Perry free throws and a VHS possession.
A big second-quarter run Vanoss run proved to be the difference early.
Allen led 8-4 after the first quarter but Vanoss used a 15-6 surge in the second period to grab a 19-14 halftime lead.
Vanoss grew its lead to 34-25 after three quarters. Allen outscored the Wolves 22-18 in the fourth quarter before the rally fell short.
Perry led the VHS offense with 23 points, including four 3-point baskets. He scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of treys. Hulbutta was next for Vanoss with 16 points. Layne Thrower just missed double figures with eight points.
Allen got a team-best 19 points from Garrett Nix, who didn’t score a single point in the first half. He sank four 3-pointers.
Brayden Tatum added 11 points and Sedrick Lindsay also reached double figures with 10.
Roff 55, Stonewall 26
The Tigers buried seven of their 10 3-pointers in the first half on the way to leads of 19-9 and 31-12.
Roff outscored Stonewall 10-4 in the third period and led 41-16 heading into the final eight minutes.
Easton Riddle drained six 3-pointers and led the RHS offense with 18 points. Tallen Bagwell just missed double figures with nine points and Brand Wilson hit a 3-pointer and scored seven for the Tigers.
Cade Baldridge hit a pair of treys for his six points. Dylan Reed, Kaden Darnell and Bill McCarter also hit 3-point baskets for Roff.
Ashton Bierce scored nine points to pace Stonewall and Mike Matt was next with seven. Both players made one 3-pointer apiece.
GIRLS
Allen 43, Calvin 37
The Lady Mustangs used a 13-3 run in the second quarter to snap a tie and build a 21-11 halftime edge. Allen extended the lead to 32-19 heading to the fourth period before Calvin came storming back.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the game on an 18-11 run but couldn’t complete a comeback.
Sophomore Kaylee Davis paced the Allen offense with 13 points, including four 3-pointers. Sophomore Stoney Cully followed with seven points, four assists and five steals, while freshman Cherish Woodward contributed six points and five rebounds.
Calvin freshman standout E’Niyah Holmes scored 14 points to pace her team. Nariah Bump and Mena Harrison followed with seven points apiece.
Vanoss 25, Stratford 14
Stratford freshman Trinity Bess buried a 3-pointer less than a minute into the contest and gave the Lady Bulldogs a quick 3-0 lead.
However, that’s all the offense the Lady Bulldogs could muster the entire first half. Stratford missed all 11 of its remaining first-half field goal attempts. Vanoss didn’t exactly set the court on fire but still scored 13 unanswered points to build a 13-3 halftime lead.
Senior Lundyn Anderson hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Stratford late in the third period. Anderson buried one at the buzzer that got the home team within 17-11 heading to the fourth quarter.
However, Vanoss got two free throws from Caidence Cross and Avery Ellis to start the fourth quarter and the Lady Wolves pushed the lead to 21-11.
Stratford got a final 3-pointer from Kourtney Willingham with 3:28 to play but the hosts wouldn’t score again.
Cross paced the Vanoss offense with nine points, including one 3-pointers. Avery Ellis sank 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter for all of her six points.
