LATTA — The Latta High School boys basketball team used a formula that has worked in two previous outings this season against Vanoss when the two local teams collided Friday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Against previous foes, the Panthers would fall behind early, turn up the defensive pressure and rally to take a late lead. However, Vanoss junior Logan Hulbutta spoiled the ending for the Latta squad.
Hulbutta hit a pair of giant 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds of the game to help the Wolves turn back Latta 45-40.
Vanoss stayed unbeaten at 5-0 on the year, while the Panthers dropped to 2-1. Both teams are done until after the holiday break. The Wolves host Konawa on Nov. 29, while the schedule only gets tougher for Latta, which travels to high-powered Dale on Nov. 29.
Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt said he knew not to get too comfortable with a 25-15 halftime lead. The Wolves had sunk 11-of-15 field goals over the first two frames and committed just two turnovers during that span while building the double-digit lead.
“I hate to say I knew that was going to happen, but coach (Matt) Bryant does a great job His kids are as tough as anyone. They were on their home floor. I knew we were going to have to go make some plays late to go win that basketball game,” Hurt told the Ada News following the game.
Latta began its comeback by opening the third quarter on a 12-5 run. Cooper Coulsen found Sam Brown wide open on a baseline cut for an easy layup to cut the VHS lead to 30-27 at the 2:42 mark of the third period.
Vanoss held a slim 33-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Coulsen opened the fourth quarter with a nice drive to the basket for two and Priest followed with a 3-pointer that put Latta ahead for the first time at 35-33 with 5:02 to play.
Brayden Cannon hit a free throw and a 3-pointer to put the Wolves back on top, but Latta again had an answer as Coulsen scored on a steal and layup and then Brown hit a free throw with 1:45 left that put the home team back on top at 38-37.
Hulbutta then hit a 3-pointer with 1:28 remaining and followed a Vanoss defensive stop by knocking down another triple that put Vanoss ahead for good at 43-38 with 50 seconds left.
Hulbutta finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in a good all-around performance for Vanoss.
“Logan is a great player. I’ve been telling people that but tonight was kind of his coming out party. He’s a big part of why we won tonight,” Hurt said.
Thrower followed with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. Cannon also reached double figures for the visitors with 11 points.
Priest was a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point territory and led Latta with 18 points. He also had seven rebounds. Both Coulsen and Brown ended up with eight points apiece.
———o———
By The Numbers
Friday, Nov. 18
BOYS
At Latta
Vanoss 45, Latta 40
VANOSS 8 17 8 12 — 45
LATTA 8 7 15 10 — 40
VANOSS: Logan Hulbutta 6-9, 3-6, 18; Layne Thrower 6-9, 0-2, 12; Brayden Cannon 3-6, 3-4, 11; Carter Perry 2-9, 0-1, 4; Totals: 17-34, 6-13, 45.
LATTA: Lane Priest 6-9, 2-2, 18; Cooper Coulsen 4-8, 0-2, 8; Sam Brown 3-13, 2-4, 8; Lincoln Estes 1-2, 3-4, 6. Totals: 14-36, 7-12, 40.
Turnovers: Vanoss 5, Latta 5.
Steals: Vanoss 3 (Thrower 2); Latta 2 (Coulsen 2).
Rebounds: Vanoss 24 (Thrower 8); Latta 25 (Priest 7, Coulsen 6).
3-point goals: Vanoss 5-9 (Hulbutta 3-5, Cannon 2-3); Latta 5-15 (Priest 4-4, Estes 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.