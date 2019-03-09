EDMOND — The Vanoss boys basketball team had a bad case of the doldrums during the second quarter of their Class 2A State Tournament matchup with Hennessey Thursday night inside the Edmond North Siberian Gym.
The second-ranked Wolves used a big second half and nearly overcome a 14-point halftime deficit but couldn’t quite get over the hump late in a 69-60 loss to No. 6 Hennessey.
The Eagles moved on at 25-2 on the year, while the Wolves’ season ended at 26-6.
Hennessey went on a critical 22-7 run that started at the end of the first period and ended when the Eagles carried a 34-20 lead into the break.
Sando Hill sank a 3-pointer to put Vanoss ahead 13-12 late in the first quarter. After that, the Wolves went cold. Vanoss hit went just 1-of-11 from the field the rest of the first half. The only VHS basket during that stretch came when Tucker Bucher sank a 3-pointer at the 1:24 mark of the second quarter that made it 30-20.
Bucher hit another 3-pointer at the 2:42 mark of the third quarter that cut the Vanoss deficit to 39-34.
Hennessey stretched its lead to 46-36 early in the fourth period.
Vanoss made one more late push.
Bucher hit his third 3-point shot of the game and after Hill drew a charge at midcourt, Cade Paulin hit a triple of his own that got Vanoss within 61-58 with 1:11 left.
HHS 6-4 post player Hugo Rodriguez, who was a thorn in the Wolves’ side all night, scored on the other end to put Hennessey back up by five.
Hill was fouled on an inbounds 3-point attempt with 37.8 ticks left and made two of his three free shots to again get Vanoss within three at 63-60.
And again Hennessey countered with a fast-break basket by Rodriguez.
After Hill missed another free throw on a one-and-one attempt, Hennessey got two free shots by Angel Rodriguez and a steal and layup from Brian Villalobos that iced the game.
Hugo Rodriguez dominated the paint for the Eagles. He finished with a game-high 27 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field and also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
Villalobos added 22 points, including four 3-point baskets and Cooper Fuksa added 13 points, sank two triples and had seven boards.
Hill led the way for Vanoss with 22 points and five rebounds. He hit three 3-pointers and made 11-of-16 free throws. Riley Cooper finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Cade Paulin hit 4-of-6 3-point shots for his 12 points. As a team, Vanoss finished 10-of-26 from long range. Bucher also hit double figures with 11 points in the balanced VHS effort.
Colten Byrd scored just two points, but had seven rebounds for the Wolves.
———o———
By The Numbers
Thursday, March 7
CLASS 2A STATE
At Edmond North
First Round
Hennessey 69, Vanoss 60
HENNESSEY 16 18 10 25 — 69
VANOSS 13 7 16 19 — 60
HENNESSEY: Hugo Rodriguez 13-17, 1-4, 27; Bryan Villalobos 7-12, 5-5, 22; Cooper Fuksa 3-8, 5-5, 13; Mitchell Murkes 2-2, 0-0, 4; Angel Rodriguez 0-4, 3-4, 3.
Totals: 25-46, 13-17, 69.
VANOSS: Sando Hill 4-11, 11-16, 22; Riley Cooper 6-11, 1-2, 13; Cade Paulin 4-9, 0-0, 12; Tucker Bucher 4-12, 0-0, 11; Colten Byrd 0-4, 2-2, 2.
Totals: 18-49, 14-20, 60.
Turnovers: Hennessey 11, Vanoss 12.
Steals: Hennessey 8 (Villalobos 3); Vanoss 7 (Three with 2).
Rebounds: Hennessey 33 (H. Rodriguez 13); Vanoss 30 (Byrd 7, Cooper 6).
3-point gaols: Hennessey 6-16 (Villalobos 4-8, Fuksa 2-5); Vanoss 10-26 (Paulin 4-6, Bucher 3-10, Hill 3-8).
Fouled out: Dylan Stone (V).
