Vanoss boys bury Heavener with big run

SAVANNA — In a battle of Wolves, Heavener must have felt like it was swarmed by bees against a Vanoss pressure defense that forced 30 turnovers and came up with 21 steals — most of which led to easy layups.
Heavener was definitely left stinging after the Wolves from Pontotoc County handed the Wolves of LeFlore County a 66-37 setback in the semifinals of the sixth annual First National Bank Classic Thursday night inside the Doug Hamilton Gymnasium at Savanna High School. The tournament was originally supposed to be played at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester, but that gym floor proved to be too slick to safely play games on.
“Our defensive pressure helped us get some easy buckets on offense. We had a lot of kids make positive contributions today,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
Vanoss, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, improved to 11-0 on the year, while Heavener dropped to 3-5. The VHS victory sets up a championship showdown with Class 2A No. 14 Caddo, which defeated Class B No. 9 Kinta 61-50 in Thursday’s late semifinal contest. Caddo improved to 6-0 heading into tonight’s highly anticipated 7:30 p.m. title tilt.
Heavener tried to stay close early. Cale Lawson’s basket inside with just over three minutes left in the first quarter got his team within 9-6.
Then, it was over.
Vanoss scored the next 24 points in a row to quickly turn the game into a rout.
Cade Paulin, who exploded for a game-high 31 points, scored 12 during the game-changing Vanoss run, including 10 consecutive during a huge personal streak.
Freshman Brayden Cannon hit a layup at the end of the run, following a steal by Erik Hatton. Then, Hatton hit a free throw at the 3:51 mark of the second quarter and the Vanoss lead swelled to 33-6.
The Pontotoc County Wolves led 35-14 at halftime and extended their lead to 56-29 heading into the fourth period.
Paulin’s big effort included a 5-of-8 showing from behind the arc. He hit 6-of-9 free throws and also had five steals.
Tucker Bucher sank four 3-point shots for all 12 of his points. Vanoss hit 12 total baskets from beyond the arc.
Carter Perry, another VHS freshman, scored 12 points off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting. He made two 3-pointers. Hatton scored just three points but also had six rebounds and five steals.
Lawson finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for Heavener, coached by former Stonewall High School head man Ray Glover. He helped the HHS squad win the battle of the boards 44-29. Brandon Crase and reserve Logan Davis added seven points each for Heavener.
