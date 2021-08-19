BUTNER — The Vanoss Lady Wolves got a big boost from the bottom of the batting order in a 16-0 road win over Butner Tuesday afternoon.
Coach Jacob Grace and company will now carry a perfect 5-0 record into the 2021 Tupelo Fastpitch Tournament that runs today through Saturday. Vanoss is scheduled to meet Coleman at noon today in a first-round battle.
The seventh, eighth and ninth hitters in the VHS lineup combined for six RBIs and six runs scored in the victory over Butner.
Trinity Belcher finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored, Cadence Cross went 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored and Shyla Lewis finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
VHS leadoff hitter Hailee Brown set the table for a nine-hit Vanoss offense, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Jacee Underwood had a solid day at the plate and also earned the pitching win. Underwood finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored and tossed three shutout innings that included four strikeouts, two walks and just one hit.
Eryn Khoury also drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Wolves, while Brinn Brassfield walked four times and scored twice. Brassfield, who is hitting .444 so far this season, has drawn a team-high 10 walks in five Vanoss games.
Stuart stings Lady Mustangs
STUART — The Allen Lady Wolves couldn’t find their offensive rhythm against Stuart ace Kira Meaders in an 11-1 loss to the host Lady Hornets on Tuesday.
Meaders limited the Lady Mustangs to just a pair of hits in four innings. She struck out six, walked one and allowed one earned run.
Stuart, now 4-3, piled up 12 hits in the contest. Addisyn Dalton led the way, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Haddie Lindley went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, while Jadyn Dalton finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Haili Igou had just one hit but finished with four RBIs for the hosts, while Geralyn Haney went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and four runs scored as the SHS leadoff hitter.
Stuart led just 1-0 after the first inning but scored six times in the second to take control.
Ava Laden finished 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored for Allen. Brooklyn Sanders went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Allen now heads to the Tupelo Fastpitch Tournament where the Lady Mustangs will face Buffalo Valley at 2 p.m. today in a first-round matchup.
