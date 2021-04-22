LATTA — Senior DJ Van Atten socked four home runs — two in each game — and the Latta Panthers shut out Stroud twice in a District 2A-6 doubleheader Monday at Panther Park.
The Panthers won the opener 10-0 and completed the sweep with a 12-0 victory in Game 2.
Latta improved to 19-6 overall and secured the top spot in the district with a perfect 11-0 record. Preston is second at 20-5 and 10-3. Stroud fell into the third spot at 12-12 and 9-5.
Game 1
Latta 10, Stroud 0
The Panthers led just 2-0 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break the game open.
Van Atten led an 11-hit LHS offense, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored. Cooper Hamilton went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Jackson Presley finished 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Carson Abbott went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Van Atten also dazzled from the mound. He struck out 11, walked two, hit a batter and scattered three hits in five shutout innings.
Game 2
This time it was Cooper Hamilton who tossed a shutout. The LHS junior struck out four, walked one and allowed just two hits in four innings.
Latta collected eight hits in the contest with DJ Van Atten going 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored. Nik Schroeder finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Gehrig Strong went 1-for-1, with an RBI, was beaned twice and scored a run. Justin Kiker finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Jackson Presley drove in three runs without the aid of a hit and scored a run. Kaleb Goodwin went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Hunter Price walked twice and scored twice.
Hamilton finished 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored.
