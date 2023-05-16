RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Former Latta High School slugger DJ Van Atten — a sophomore from Southern Nazarene University — was named the Great American Conference Player of the Year in an announcement made by the league last week.
The GAC coaches voted Van Atten as Player of the Year, Arkansas-Monticello’s Mason Philley the Pitcher of the Year and Harding’s Cooper Newsom as Freshman of the Year.
Southern Arkansas’ Mikel Howell won Newcomer of the Year and the Muleriders’ Justin Pettigrew received Coach of the Year.
Van Atten became the first Crimson Storm player to win a baseball individual superlative award. He leads Division II in average, slugging percentage and total bases. He ranks second in on-base percentage. He led the league in hits and tied for the league lead in home runs.
Van Atten’s batting average, .470, finished 68 points ahead of the GAC’s second-best hitter, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Damon Burroughs, the same gap as from Burroughs to the 29th-best average. Van Atten announced via social media that he has entered the transfer portal.
Philley equaled the feat of Matt Lundh, in 2019, as Weevils dubbed GAC Pitcher of the Year. He tied for the league lead with eight victories and his 127 strikeouts led the conference. His 15 strikeouts against Oklahoma Baptist on March 18 represented the high single-game total in the conference this season.
Newsom, Harding’s second Freshman of the Year, led the league and ranked third in the country with 25 doubles. He hit .305 with a .560 slugging percentage.
Howell became SAU’s second-straight Newcomer of the Year. He went 6-2 with a 3.82 ERA. The ERA and his .243 opponent’s batting average each ranked sixth in the league. Pettigrew won his third Coach of the Year award and his second straight.
