LATTA — DJ Van Atten had a big day at the plate and helped the Latta Panthers rally past Stonewall 11-6 Saturday at Panther Park.
Stonewall had pushed across five runs in the top of the third inning to grab an early 6-1 lead. However, Latta went on to score 10 unanswered runs to finish the game.
Van Atten led the LHS offensive charge, going 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Tucker Abney finished 3-for-4 with a double.
Abney earned the mound win for Latta. He struck out seven and walked none in 4.1 shutout innings of relief.
Richard Blue hit a double and Jacob Christian, Spencer Gatewood and Kasen Barnett each had singles for the Longhorns,
Latta hosts Turner for a 4:30 p.m. Friday doubleheader and welcomes Asher to Panther Park at noon on Saturday.
Stonewall is at the Calera Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Dale puts two Capps in Byng
BYNG — Dale ace Ike Shirey didn’t allow an earned run and limited Byng to three hits in a slim 2-1 in over the host Pirates Saturday at Stokes Field.
Shirey struck out six and walked one in the tough complete-game outing.
Byng pitcher Parker Presley was solid in defeat. He struck out one, walked two and surrendered just two runs on six hits over seven innings.
Cole Capps led the DHS offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Cade Capps also had two hits for the visitors.
Presley had a hit and drove in the lone Byng run. Reid Johnson and Rylan Johnson had Byng’s other hits, while Carson Capps went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Byng hosts Varnum at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Bills goes bonkers in Tupelo win
BOKCHITO — Bentley Bills finished with eight RBIs to help the Tupelo Tigers trounce host Rock Creek on the road Saturday evening.
Tupelo, ranked No. 10 in Class B, improved to 3-4 on the fall while the Mustangs dropped to 2-6.
Bills’ big day included a grand slam, two triples, a walk and four runs scored in addition to the eight RBIs.
Peyton Bills went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored in Tupelo’s nine-hit outing, while Cody Airington went 1-for-3 with a walk and four runs scored from the top of the Tupelo lineup.
Airington also picked up the mound win. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed just one hit and one earned run in three innings.
Tupelo is at the Silo Tournament which begins on Thursday.
Asher holds off host Tupelo
TUPELO — Tupelo scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and still had the bases loaded before Asher finally preserved a 9-6 victory over the host Tigers Friday evening.
The Indians led 6-4 before scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning to get some breathing room. As it turned out, they needed it.
Garrett Leba’s clutch three-run triple with two outs in the final frame proved to be the difference.
The Tigers tried to mount a two-out rally of their own.
Ty Bourland and Harley Davidson got Tupelo started with back-to-back singles. Consecutive walks to Taecyn Meek, Peyton Bills and Davin Weller forced in two Tupelo runs, but Asher hurler Tahlan Hamilton entered the game and recorded a strikeout to get the Indians out of the jam and earn a save.
Asher collected 11 hits in the game and Mike McDonald and Jordyn Litson led the way with two hits apiece. McDonald finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Litson went 2-for-3 and scored three runs. Devon Lamb and Cameron Grissom both hit doubles for the Indians.
Harley Davidson led a seven-hit Tupelo offense. He went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning that gave the Tigers an early 3-1 lead.
Bourland finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Cody Airington finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored.
Asher starter Bryson Martin struck out eight, walked six, hit a batter and allowed five earned runs in 6.2 innings. Bentley Bills absorbed the mound loss. He struck out seven, walked three, hit two batters and allowed five earned runs in five innings.
Roff wins pair at Wright City
WRIGHT CITY — The Roff Tigers edged Rattan 10-9 before slugging host Wright City 10-2 last Friday at the Wright City Festival.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, have now won nine straight games to improve to 13-2 this fall.
Game 1
Roff 10, Rattan 9
The game ended with a wild seventh inning.
Rattan (No. 6 in Class A) broke a 6-6 tie by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh. Roff answered with four runs in the bottom of the seventh two swipe the victory.
The Tigers quickly loaded the bases to begin the bottom half of the seventh when Tanner Graves singled, Will Joplin was hit by a pitch and Dyland Reed walked. Graves scored on a passed ball to get Roff within 9-7.
With one out, Kagan Huneycutt hit an RBI single to left field and Cade Baldridge followed with a run-scoring hit of his own that tied the game at 9-9.
After Rattan recorded the second out of the inning at home, Baldridge scored the game-winning run when Conner Owens reached on an error.
Baldridge led a seven-hit RHS offense, going 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Graves finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored.
The Tigers survived despite Rattan piling up a whopping 18 hits — including six doubles.
Jace May led the RHS hitting barrage, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jodie Caston went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers, while Blane Hall went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Three Roff pitchers combined for seven strikeouts, four walks and a hit batter. Three Rattan pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts, six walks and four hit batters.
Game 2
Roff 10, Wright City 2
The game was tied at 2-2 after one inning but Roff scored eight straight runs to pull away.
Trayson Miller hit a two-run homer in the second inning and finished 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored amidst an eight-hit RHS offense.
Wil Joplin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Coby Simon finished 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. Tallen Bagwell was 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for Roff.
Drew Sheppard pitched five strong innings to record the mound win. He struck out five, walked two and allowed just two earned runs.
