LATTA — Latta senior DJ Van Atten launched a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Panthers a dramatic 18-16 win over Atoka Monday at Panther Park.
The Panthers improved to 23-6 heading into a home Bi-District matchup with Afton scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Wampus Catts dropped to 24-7.
“We played against a really good Atoka team. Our guys were resilient. We battled, we made enough plays defensively, we had a solid approach at the plate, we had timely and hits and more importantly out guys competed to the very end and that gave us a chance to win.”
The game produced 40 hits — 21 by Latta and 19 by Atoka — and was a seesaw affair throughout.
Atoka led 10-2 early before Latta scored 12 unanswered runs to surge to a 14-10 lead.
The Wampus Cats scored two runs in the to of the sixth and two more in the seventh to tie the game at 14-all and force extra innings.
Atoka then grabbed a 16-14 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the eight, but Latta answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to keep the contest going.
Latta loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning to set the table for Tucker Abney, who ripped a double left field. Two runs scored on the play but Gehrig Strong was thrown out at the plate while trying to race home all the way from first with the potential game-winning run.
Van Atten led Latta’s offensive onslaught, going 4-for-6 with a double, four RBIs, a walk and three runs scored. Abney went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles, a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Cooper Hamilton finished 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored, while Justin Kiker went 3-for-6 with a home run, five RBIs and a run scored.
Kale Williams and Strong both hit home runs for the home team. Williams finished 2-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Strong went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Jackson Presley finished 2-for-6 with a walk and three runs scored from the top of the LHS lineup.
Jonathan Ritter paced Atoka at the plate, finishing 5-for-7 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Case Roberson went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Tyson Barrett went 3-for-6 with a walk and two runs scored.
Juan Garcia finished 3-for-6 with a triple, two doubles, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for the Wampus Cats.
